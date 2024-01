Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu heads the weekly cabinet meeting at the Defence Ministry in Tel Aviv on January 7, 2024. (Photo by RONEN ZVULUN / POOL / AFP)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu slammed as "outrageous" South Africa's case against it at the UN's top court, after judges ruled Friday that Israel must act to prevent genocide.

"The charge of genocide levelled against Israel is not only false, it's outrageous, and decent people everywhere should reject it," Netanyahu said in a video statement.