Israel must stop before it's 'too late': Iran

Israeli soldiers patrol following a mass-infiltration by Hamas gunmen from the Gaza Strip, in Sderot, in southern Israel, October 11, 2023. REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura

Iran has called on Israel to stop its attacks on Gaza, cautioning that the conflict could escalate to other parts of the Middle East if Hezbollah joins the battle, reports Al Jazeera.

"If the war spreads to the Middle East" Israel may suffer "a huge earthquake", stated Iran.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told reporters in Beirut that Lebanon's Hezbollah group has taken all the scenarios of a war into consideration, and Israel should stop its attacks on Gaza immediately.

Amir-Abdollahian said he met Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

"I know about the scenarios that Hezbollah has put in place. Any step the resistance [Hezbollah] will take will cause a huge earthquake in the Zionist entity," he said.

"I want to warn the war criminals and those who support this entity before it's too late to stop the crimes against civilians in Gaza, because it might be too late in few hours."