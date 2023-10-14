Israel must stop before it's 'too late': Iran

Hamas-Israel war

TBS Report
14 October, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 15 October, 2023, 12:55 am

Related News

Israel must stop before it's 'too late': Iran

TBS Report
14 October, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 15 October, 2023, 12:55 am
Israeli soldiers patrol following a mass-infiltration by Hamas gunmen from the Gaza Strip, in Sderot, in southern Israel, October 11, 2023. REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura
Israeli soldiers patrol following a mass-infiltration by Hamas gunmen from the Gaza Strip, in Sderot, in southern Israel, October 11, 2023. REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura

Iran has called on Israel to stop its attacks on Gaza, cautioning that the conflict could escalate to other parts of the Middle East if Hezbollah joins the battle, reports Al Jazeera.

"If the war spreads to the Middle East" Israel may suffer "a huge earthquake", stated Iran.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told reporters in Beirut that Lebanon's Hezbollah group has taken all the scenarios of a war into consideration, and Israel should stop its attacks on Gaza immediately.

Amir-Abdollahian said he met Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

"I know about the scenarios that Hezbollah has put in place. Any step the resistance [Hezbollah] will take will cause a huge earthquake in the Zionist entity," he said.

"I want to warn the war criminals and those who support this entity before it's too late to stop the crimes against civilians in Gaza, because it might be too late in few hours."

Top News

Israel-Hamas / Israel-Palestine conflict

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

If convicted of sedition under India&#039;s draconian sedition law, the Booker prize-winning Indian novelist Arundhati Roy could face punishment ranging from a fine to life imprisonment. Photo: AFP

Why treason and sedition cases are often not what they seem

13h | Panorama
Dressed in new attire: RMG exporters in the local fashion scene

Dressed in new attire: RMG exporters in the local fashion scene

13h | Panorama
Illustration: Collected

Flavours of the World Cup (P.2)

14h | Food
Sketch: Touseful Islam

Thus spoke Nietzsche: Meeting beyond good and evil

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

The greatest upsets in Cricket World Cup history

The greatest upsets in Cricket World Cup history

15m | TBS SPORTS
There is a fear of Israel-Palestine conflict spreading to other countries

There is a fear of Israel-Palestine conflict spreading to other countries

2h | TBS World
Chattogram Parkour boys

Chattogram Parkour boys

1h | TBS Stories
Why are Israel and the United States preparing for a major war?

Why are Israel and the United States preparing for a major war?

5h | TBS World