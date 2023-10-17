Israel military says status of post-war Gaza under discussion, 'global issue'

Hamas-Israel war

Reuters
17 October, 2023, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2023, 02:01 pm

Related News

Israel military says status of post-war Gaza under discussion, 'global issue'

Israel is preparing a ground assault on Hamas-controlled Gaza in response to the group's deadly attack on nearby towns and kibbutzes in southern Israel on 7 Oct

Reuters
17 October, 2023, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2023, 02:01 pm
An Israeli soldier shades his eyes from the sun as he stands on a self-propelled howitzer near Israel&#039;s border with the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel, October 17, 2023. REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura
An Israeli soldier shades his eyes from the sun as he stands on a self-propelled howitzer near Israel's border with the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel, October 17, 2023. REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura

An Israeli military spokesman said on Tuesday that the status of the Gaza Strip after Israel's planned ground assault on the Palestinian enclave would be a "global issue" for discussion by Israel's politicians and with other countries.

"We've had all kinds of end games," Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari told media during a news briefing, in response to a question about whether Israel's military planned to stay and govern Gaza after its ground invasion.

"The cabinet is also discussing what that could look like ... this is also a global issue, what the situation will look like in this region," he said.

Israel is preparing a ground assault on Hamas-controlled Gaza in response to the group's deadly attack on nearby towns and kibbutzes in southern Israel on 7 Oct.

Israeli forces have carried out their heaviest ever bombings of the blockaded, besieged enclave since the Hamas attack and are massing ground troops for the assault.

In 2005, Israel quit Gaza, which it had captured from Egypt in 1967. It imposed a blockade in 2007 when Hamas took over the territory. The only crossing to Gaza not controlled by Israel borders Egypt.

Hagari said the military had "presented an operational plan" to the Israeli cabinet but did not elaborate.

"Gaza borders other countries ... So when we say things on the final status, they will combine the orders of the political level and the military," Hagari said.

World+Biz / Middle East

Israel-Hamas / Israel-Hamas Conflict / Gaza

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Carlito's Way: Fate's fiddle on the road to redemption

Carlito's Way: Fate's fiddle on the road to redemption

6h | Features
The design has an earthy theme, with custom-designed wall textures and extensive use of wood. Photo: Courtesy

YUGEN SPA AND SALON: Letting nature reshape design

9h | Habitat
Fish prices have increased sharply in local bazaars for the last several months. PHOTO: NOOR-A-ALAM

Inside the 'fiery' fish market

11h | Panorama
'Beheaded Babies': When war propaganda is pushed by US president

'Beheaded Babies': When war propaganda is pushed by US president

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Israel's occupation of Gaza would be a big mistake: Biden

Israel's occupation of Gaza would be a big mistake: Biden

7h | TBS World
Will the Muslim world finally take a strong stand for Palestine?

Will the Muslim world finally take a strong stand for Palestine?

9h | TBS World
The greatest upsets in Cricket World Cup history

The greatest upsets in Cricket World Cup history

1d | TBS SPORTS
There is a fear of Israel-Palestine conflict spreading to other countries

There is a fear of Israel-Palestine conflict spreading to other countries

1d | TBS World