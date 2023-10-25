Israel marks UN as its newest enemy in fight to 'massacre Palestinians'

Palestinians gather around residential buildings destroyed in Israeli strikes in Zahra City, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in southern Gaza City. Photo: REUTERS

Israel has marked the entire UN staff as its newest enemy amid its increasingly bloody campaign apparently intended to completely evict or wipe out Palestinians from the Gaza Strip and West Bank following a 7 October deadly incursion by liberation group Hamas.

A furious diplomatic spat between the Middle Eastern country and the UN started Tuesday, with Israeli officials calling for the resignation of Secretary General Antonio Guterres after he said Hamas' 7 October attacks on the country "did not happen in a vacuum" – referring to years of Israeli oppression in occupied Palestinian territories.

Israel has also denied visas to UN staff expected to visit the country to "teach them a lesson", despite the UN chief not taking an overtly anti-Israeli approach and clearly lambasting Palestinian liberation group Hamas for their 7 October killing of Israelis.

Guterres on Wednesday said he is "shocked by misrepresentations" of his comments as he had clearly condemned the "horrifying acts of terror" by Hamas in Israel.

The deepening spat exposes tensions around the calls from some international observers for a ceasefire, amid a worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

The main United Nations agency working in Gaza said it would be forced to halt its operations by Wednesday evening due to a lack of fuel, with the territory having faced days of airstrikes and near-total blockade following the Hamas attacks. Healthcare system in Gaza is completely out of service and is in a state of complete collapse. "It is out of service, either due to bombing or a lack of personnel and medical supplies," said the Hamas-backed health ministry's spokesperson, Dr Ashraf al-Qudra.

Efforts in the UN to endorse a ceasefire have so far been scuppered, with the US vetoing a draft resolution raised by Brazil last week.

The US and Russia are leading rival calls at the United Nations for a pause in fighting to allow aid into Gaza, where living conditions are harrowing with medical care crippled due to a lack of electricity, and food and clean water scarce.

Limited deliveries of food, medicine and water from Egypt restarted on Saturday through Rafah, the only crossing not controlled by Israel, which announced it had sealed off the coastal enclave for good after this month's attack from Hamas.

UN agencies say more than 20 times as much are needed by the Gaza Strip's 2.3 million people, even in peacetime.

In proposals the UN Security Council was expected to consider on Wednesday, the United States is seeking short pauses to allow aid in while Russia advocates a wider ceasefire. Israel has resisted both, arguing that Hamas would only take advantage and create new threats to its civilians.

Germany said it had confidence in UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres after Israel demanded his replacement following comments that international law was being violated in Gaza, where he said at least 35 UN staff had been killed.

With the UN staff themselves sustaining so much casualties, the toll among Palestinians is only telling. Gaza's health ministry said on Wednesday at least 6,546 Palestinians had been killed by Israeli bombardments since the 7 October Hamas attacks, including 2,704 children. Of the total, 756 had been killed in the previous 24 hours, half of them children, it said – even more than the 704 it reported on Tuesday.

Clashes have also intensified in the occupied West Bank, where the Israeli military has killed more than 100 Palestinians, the Palestinian health ministry said.

Palestinian anger over the toll has been inflamed further by a sense of betrayal as many of those who heeded Israel's call to move south to avoid being caught in the crossfires are also being killed.

In its defence, the Israeli military says that Hamas, which seized control in Gaza in 2007, has entrenched itself among the civilian population everywhere. Israel said its latest strikes had eliminated more Hamas operatives including the head of the Islamist group's battalion for Khan Younis, Tayseer Bebasher.

Israeli warplanes also struck Syrian army infrastructure in response to rockets fired from Syria, an ally of Iran, the Israeli military said. The strike stoked concerns that its war with Iran-backed Hamas will ignite the wider region drawing in Tehran's other proxies.

Syrian state media said Israel had killed eight soldiers and wounded seven more near the southwestern city of Deraa, and hit Aleppo airport in the northwest, already out of action.

Israel said its forces also hit five squads in south Lebanon preparing attacks. Lebanon's Iranian-backed Hezbollah group said 42 of its fighters had been killed since border clashes with Israel resumed after the Gaza war erupted. Israeli-Hezbollah clashes have unnerved civilians on both sides of the border.

Clash with UN

At a Security Council meeting, Guterres called for a humanitarian ceasefire on Tuesday amid the deepening crisis in Gaza, and told the Security Council that "clear violations of international humanitarian law" are being witnessed, CNN reported.

Intentionally or not, Israeli officials turned a blind eye to Guterres' Hamas criticisms after he called the Palestinian liberation group's 7 October murder and kidnap rampage "appalling," and said "nothing can justify the deliberate killing, injuring and kidnapping of civilians, or the launching of rockets against civilian targets."

"It is important to also recognise the attacks by Hamas did not happen in a vacuum," Guterres said. "The Palestinian people have been subjected to 56 years of suffocating occupation. They have seen their land steadily devoured by settlements and plagued by violence; their economy stifled; their people displaced and their homes demolished."

"But the grievances of the Palestinian people cannot justify the appalling attacks by Hamas. And those appalling attacks cannot justify the collective punishment of the Palestinian people. Excellencies, even war has rules," he added.

His comments angered Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, who was in the chamber as Guterres spoke. "In what world do you live?" said Cohen. "Definitely, this is not our world."

Writing on social media later, Cohen said that "after the October 7th massacre, there is no place for a balanced approach. Hamas must be erased off the face of the planet!"

Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, called on Guterres to resign, saying he had "expressed an understanding for terrorism and murder."

Then, on Wednesday, Erdan said his country will block visas for United Nations officials. It had already rejected an application by the UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Martin Griffiths, Erdan told the Israeli Army Radio channel.

"It's time we teach them a lesson," added Erdan.