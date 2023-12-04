Israel expands ground attack in southern Gaza: Death toll soars over 700 in a day

Israel's military has widened its ground offensive in southern Gaza as Palestinian officials say more than 700 people have been killed in the last day.

Here are the latest key developments:

Israel bombards Gaza, including the city of Khan Younis in the south.

An Israeli strike near Kamal Adwan Hospital in Jabalia in the occupied West Bank kills at least four, WAFA reports.

Israel says it killed Hamas commander Haitham Khuwajari.

Israel deploys 30 armoured vehicles in a dawn raid on Jenin, one of several overnight raids in the occupied West Bank.

Iran warns of "war expansion" if Israel does not stop the relentless bombardment of Gaza as Yemen's Houthis target two cargo vessels in the Red Sea.

Israeli domestic spy chief Ronen Bar promises to hunt down Hamas in Lebanon, Turkey and Qatar – "even if it takes years".

At least 15,500 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since October 7. In Israel, the official death toll stands at about 1,200.

1:00pm

Another deadly night for the Palestinians

It's been a very deadly and bloody night for the Palestinians not just in the south but also in the central and northern parts.

Four homes in al-Janina neighborhood and a small refugee camp were completely destroyed in Rafah. At least 35 people have been reported killed and multiple critically injured.

The worst of the attacks happened here in central Khan Younis, where a commercial centre was hit. The centre is located in an area that is supposed to be safe and where hundreds of people have sought refuge in the last two days since the end of the ceasefire.

The centre was completely destroyed, burned beyond recognition. Its destruction caused severe damage to nearby areas, including homes, to the point that they are not livable.

In the eastern side of Khan Younis, the Israeli military has started to advance with tanks and armoured vehicles. A family stranded there was trying to evacuate when their three-story building was shelled by tanks and completely destroyed.

12:15pm

Head of aid group says Israel's evacuation zone map causing 'fear, panic and confusion'

Melanie Ward, chief executive of humanitarian organisation Medical Aid for Palestinians, has said Israel's so-called Evacuation Zone Map for residents in Gaza is causing confusion and panic.

"I cannot overstate the fear, panic and confusion that these Israeli maps are causing civilians in #Gaza, including my own staff. People cannot run from place to place to try to escape Israel's bombs, nor does international law expect them to. What is being done is unconscionable," Ward said in a post on X on Sunday.

Israel's military said on Friday it had introduced the map, which divides Gaza into more than 600 zones, to enable residents "to orient themselves and understand the instructions, and to evacuate from specific places for their safety if required".

I cannot overstate the fear, panic & confusion that these Israeli maps are causing civilians in #Gaza, including my own staff.

People cannot run from place to place to try to escape Israel's bombs, nor does international law expect them to.

12:05pm

Former US security adviser blames Iran for Gaza conflict

The Iranian government is the "real perpetrator" in the Gaza conflict, former White House National Security Advisor John Bolton told Al Jazeera, saying Tehran is using "terrorist surrogate groups" to perpetrate a "ring of fire" strategy against Israel.

"I do not consider this a war of Hamas against Israel. I consider this a war by some of America's worst enemies," he said. "I think in the Arab world in particular, if people understood this better – and I think many of the leaders do understand it – they would see this is not an attack on the Arab world. This is Israel defending itself from the leadership in Tehran."

Bolton, who was a member of the Trump administration before leaving in 2019, also called the two-state solution "irretrievably wounded" and called for a three-state solution that would hand Egypt control over Gaza and Jordan control over parts of the West Bank

12:04pm

Almost 400,000 Palestinians have lost jobs due to war, ILF says

Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians in the West Bank have lost their jobs or had their salaries frozen after the Israeli authorities cancelled their work permits and imposed severe restrictions on crossings after the 7 October attacks, reports The Guardian.

Approximately 182,000 Gaza residents who work in Israel and the settlements had their employment terminated, initial estimates by the International Labour Organization (ILO) suggest, while about 24% of employment in the West Bank has also been lost – equivalent to 208,000 jobs – as a result of the Israel-Hamas war.

According to the ILO, a further 160,000 workers from the West Bank have either lost their jobs in Israel and the settlements, at least temporarily, or are at risk of losing them "as a result of restrictions imposed on Palestinians' access to the Israeli labour market and the closures of crossings from the West Bank into Israel and the settlements".

12:02pm

Israel says it killed Hamas battalion commander

Israeli forces have killed a Hamas commander named Haitham Khuwajari, the military said in an X post early Monday, The Times of Israel reports.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) claim Khojari had led a battalion that took part in Hamas's attacks on Israel on 7 October.

They also said Khojari was in charge of security for Hamas activities at Gaza's main hospital Al-Shifa, and commandeered fighting against IDF forces at Camp Shatti, a Palestinian refugee camp in northern Gaza.

The Israeli military targeted Al-Shifa two weeks ago, claiming Hamas had built an important command centre under the hospital. The US backed these claims, which Hamas rejected.

Separately, the IDF announced that three soldiers were killed in battle on Sunday.

11:48am

US VP Kamala Harris speaks with Israeli President Herzog, PA's Abbas on flight from Dubai

US Vice President Kamala Harris spoke separately with Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas overnight on her flight back from Dubai to Washington, the White House says, reports Al Jazeera.

Harris was in Dubai for an appearance at the UN climate conference, where she also met with several Arab leaders to discuss the ongoing war against Hamas in Gaza following the terror group's October 7 massacres and the abduction of hostages, and the "day after."

Harris's National Security Advisor, Dr. Phil Gordon, stayed in Dubai and will be traveling to Israel and the West Bank this week for additional discussions, the White House says.

In her call with Herzog, Harris "reiterated the strong US support for Israel's right to self-defense" and spoke about US concerns "with steps that could escalate tensions, including extremist settler violence" in the West Bank, according to the readout.

Harris also "reiterated the importance of planning for the day after the fighting ends in Gaza, and she underscored our commitment to a two-state solution."

On Saturday, Harris was sharply critical of Israel, echoing comments from administration officials who have demanded Israel change the way it is waging the war to better protect civilians in Gaza.

11:20am

Palestine Red Crescent volunteer killed in northern Gaza

A Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) volunteer was killed in a bombing in northern Gaza's al-Faluja area early this morning, reports Al-Jazeera.

10:45am

1 in 3 Israelis showing PTSD symptoms after October 7 attacks, study says

One in three Israelis have described symptoms consistent with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) following Hamas' October 7 attacks, according to a new study.

The study carried out by researchers at Achva Academic College, Haifa University and Columbia University surveyed 420 Israelis aged 18 and older about their level of exposure to the attacks and the subsequent war in Gaza, Israel's Haaretz newspaper reported on Monday, reports Al-Jazeera.

Among the respondents, 34% had symptoms consistent with PTSD, with the portion exceeding 50% for those who experienced the attacks directly or lost someone close to them, Haaretz said.

10:35am

Wafa news agency says Israeli forces made more arrests following the storming of several areas across the West Bank

The areas are:

Jenin

Silwad

Jaffna

Jalazoun

Qalqilya

Hebron

A separate post on X by Al Jazeera Arabic also showed the Israeli raids targeting several homes in Jenin in the north.

قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي تقتحم المنازل في مخيم جنين بالضفة الغربية#فيديو #حرب_غزة pic.twitter.com/JVGeMTFclN— الجزيرة فلسطين (@AJA_Palestine) December 4, 2023

10:25am

Three soldiers killed in Gaza: Israeli army

The Israeli military said the three soldiers were killed in the besieged enclave during fighting on Sunday, reports Al-Jazeera.

10:00am

Six Thais held captive in Gaza to return home on Monday

Six Thai nationals held captive in Gaza by Hamas are due to return home on Monday afternoon, according to Thailand's foreign affairs ministry.

The group have been recuperating in Israel since Thai officials negotiated their release as part of people exchanges carried out during the seven-day pause in fighting.

At least nine Thais remain in captivity in Gaza among the 32 who were abducted during Hamas's October 7 attacks.

9:30am

Intense bombardment reported in southern Gaza's Khan Younis

We are following up reports of intense strikes and artillery shelling targeting areas in Gaza's Khan Younis, as Israel announced the expansion of its military operation in the southern part of the besieged enclave.

There were no immediate reports on casualties following up the early morning strike.

Israeli raids and continuous artillery fire were also reported in Gaza's neighborhoods of al-Shujaiya and al-Tuffah, further north near Gaza City.