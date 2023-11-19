Israel kills 5 Palestinian fighters in West Bank air strike

Hamas-Israel war

Reuters
19 November, 2023, 09:35 am
Last modified: 19 November, 2023, 09:35 am

Related News

Israel kills 5 Palestinian fighters in West Bank air strike

The West Bank has seen a surge of violence in parallel to Israel's six-week-old war against Hamas Islamists in the Gaza Strip, another territory where Palestinians seek statehood

Reuters
19 November, 2023, 09:35 am
Last modified: 19 November, 2023, 09:35 am
People attend the funeral of five Palestinian fighters who were killed in an Israeli air strike in the Balata Camp, in Nablus, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, November 18, 2023 REUTERS/James Oatway
People attend the funeral of five Palestinian fighters who were killed in an Israeli air strike in the Balata Camp, in Nablus, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, November 18, 2023 REUTERS/James Oatway

An Israeli air strike killed five Palestinian fighters and wounded two other people in the occupied West Bank on Saturday, their faction, medics and Israel's military said.

Palestinian media said the attack in Balata, near the northern city of Nablus, appeared to have been carried out by a warplane in what would mark an escalation of Israeli tactics in the West Bank. The military did not immediately confirm that.

The West Bank has seen a surge of violence in parallel to Israel's six-week-old war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, another territory where Palestinians seek statehood.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In a statement, the military said it struck "a number of terrorists (in Balata) ... and prevented terror attacks against Israeli civilians". The strike was carried out by one of its aircraft, it added, without specifying the type.

An armed wing of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas's Fatah party claimed the five dead as its fighters.

At least 186 West Bank Palestinians, including 51 children, have been killed by Israeli forces since the 7 Oct Hamas attack that triggered the Gaza war, according to UN figures. Another eight have been killed by Israeli settlers, while four Israelis have been killed by Palestinians, according to the figures.

World+Biz / Middle East

West Bank / Israel-Hamas / Israel-Hamas Conflict

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dhola Zamindar Bari still stands in its original condition on 38 Rankin Street, Wari. It housed Poet Saleha Chowdhury’s (Dr Nandy’s neighbour and his daughter’s friend) family in the 1950s. Photo: Saleh Shafiq

How Dr Nandy left a rich legacy in Wari

4h | Panorama
Hamas and Tehran have not seen eye-to-eye in the recent past. On 5 November 2023, Iran&#039;s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei met with Palestinian militant group Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran. The photo is from an earlier meeting in June this year. Photo: Reuters

Is an Israel-Iran war on the cards?

4h | Panorama
Children from a day care center. Photo: Courtesy

What it takes to run a daycare centre in Dhaka

1d | Panorama
Syed Badrul Ahsan. Sketch: TBS

The towel around the chair

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Agri products to get costlier as loan rates soar

Agri products to get costlier as loan rates soar

1h | TBS Economy
Is it because of high interest rates that inflation is falling?

Is it because of high interest rates that inflation is falling?

1h | TBS Economy
Facts to know ahead of the World Cup final

Facts to know ahead of the World Cup final

14h | TBS SPORTS
What will happen in the 2023 World Cup final?

What will happen in the 2023 World Cup final?

15h | TBS SPORTS