Israel has value set like US: Biden says as he endorses Tel Aviv’s version of Gaza bombing

US President Joe Biden has said the explosion at the al-Ahli hospital in Gaza appears to have been caused by Gazan terror groups and not Israel, CNN reported.

In a public endorsement of Israel's version of the events in Tel Aviv, Biden said, "I was deeply saddened and outraged by the explosion at the hospital in Gaza yesterday. Based on what I've seen, it appears it was done by the other team, and not you."

In a meeting with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, he also said "there are a lot of people out there who are not sure."

Biden told Netanyahu that was "here for a simple reason – I want the people of Israel and the people of the world to know where the United States stands."

Biden stressed that Hamas "slaughtered" its victims, including 31 Americans.

"They have committed evils and atrocities that make ISIS look somewhat more rational," he notes, according to the Times of Israel.

He added that Washington would provide Israel with everything it needed to defend itself as it wages war against the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

"Hamas does not represent all the Palestinian people and has brought them only suffering.

"Israel has a values set like the United States does and other democracies, and they're looking to see what we're going to do."

He called Israelis bravery and commitment "stunning".

Biden had arrived in Israel this morning in a diplomatic scramble to prevent the war with Hamas from spiraling into an even larger conflict.

The bombing of a Gaza hospital has made his task even more difficult, as condemnations and protests have gripped the middle eastern region in its fallout.

Netanyahu had personally welcomed Biden on the tarmac, the Arab News reported.

Biden was originally scheduled to visit Jordan as well, but the meetings with Arab leaders were called off soon after the hospital bombing.

Biden is expected to make a push for allowing aid into Gaza, which has already run out of food, water and fuel.

Israel is readying for a potential ground invasion of Gaza in reaction to the Hamas attack on 7 October, which left 1,400 Israelis dead.

Roughly 2,800 Palestinians have been reported killed by Israeli strikes in Gaza in response.

Another 1,200 people are believed to be buried under the rubble, alive or dead, health authorities said.

These numbers are before the explosion at the Al-Ahli hospital on Tuesday. No clear cause has been established for the blast.

The Gaza Health Ministry said an Israeli airstrike caused the destruction. The Israeli military denied involvement and blamed a misfired rocket from the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, another militant group.