Israel drops leaflets in Gaza with Quran verse on 'floods overtaking wrongdoers'

A video footage aired by CNN showed thousands of pieces of paper being dropped from the sky by Israeli warplanes in the city of Khan Younis.

Printed on them was a verse from the Quran that reads: "The flood overtook them, while they persisted in wrongdoing." CNN said the Quranic verse was about the great flood during the time of Noah.

In response to a CNN inquiry about leaflets dropped over Khan Younis, an IDF spokesperson said: "No comment," the CNN report added.

The Middle East Eye said that the text, which appeared next to a Star of David symbol and Israeli army logo, refers to the story of the Prophet Nuh, known as Noah in the Bible.

Al Jazeera aired a video footage. UM Shadi Abu El Tarabesh, a displaced Palestanian, expressed here anger over the Israeli action. "They are the ones who ste over civilians, innocent citizens and defenceless children. They are the wrongdoers, not us," she told Al Jazeera.

In both holy texts, God punishes wrongdoers with a flood that covers the whole world. The Time of Israel has published a news article titled "Gazans say IDF dropped leaflets with Quran verse about flood carrying away 'wrongdoers'."

The Israeli media said Journalist Aamer Tabsh in Khan Younis saw Israeli planes drop thousands of fliers.

Tabsh says residents are convinced the reference to the epic flood of Noah in the Quran and the Bible "means that something much worse is coming." Some are linking it to Hamas's name for its 7 October attack against Israel, "Al Aqsa Deluge," or flood.

Others point to recent reports that the IDF is considering flooding Hamas's subterranean tunnel network with seawater to force out the fighters, Times of Israel added.

The National, a Middle East-based media, said the Israeli army rejected The National's request for comment, though earlier, a spokesman did not deny reports that Israeli forces are considering killing Hamas fighters by flooding their underground tunnels.

Social media users speculated whether the reference to flooding alluded to Israel's plan to flood tunnel networks in the Gaza Strip with huge amounts of seawater, adds the Middle East Eye.

It's not the first time Israeli officials have used the Quran to seemingly justify their actions during an assault on the Gaza Strip, the media adds.

During its bombardment of Gaza in May 2021, Israel's official Arabic language account on X, formerly Twitter, posted verses from the chapter (or surah) known as "the elephant", alongside a photo of a plume of smoke rising out of a building after an Israeli air strike.

The Middle East Eye adds that in Islamic tradition, Surah al-Fil (the elephant) describes an ancient and pre-Islamic episode in Arabia where an army made up of war elephants marches on the holy city of Mecca, only to be defeated by flocks of birds, which drop stones on the advancing army.