Israel demolishes Yasser Arafat's Gaza residence

The Palestinian Ministry of Culture on Thursday (22 February) said Israel had destroyed the house of former Palestinian President Yasser Arafat in the Gaza Strip.

The ministry shared photos on its official Facebook page showing the extent of damage in the house where Arafat resided from 1995 to 2001.

"The occupation's targeting of the house of Yasser Arafat in Gaza and its destruction is a continuation of its war that demolishes everything meaningful to our people," said Palestinian Minister of Culture Atef Abu Saif in a press release.

"The house, which was a home for all Palestinians, contains the personal and family belongings of the eternal leader, and its corners witnessed many decisive moments in our people's history during Abu Ammar's [Arafat] presence in Gaza at the beginning of the authority's establishment," he added.

Abu Saif mentioned that the house also included museum exhibits that display different stages of Arafat's life, details about his struggle and fight for his people's freedom and other artistic works.

The minister of culture said, "The house will remain, with its significance and location, a witness to important junctures in our history, and the occupation's crimes and demolition are another proof of the barbarism and brutality of this occupier."

Demolished house of former Palestine President Yasser Arafat. Photo: Palestinian Ministry of Culture's Facebook page

Yasser Arafat was the president of the Palestinian National Authority from 1994 to 2004. In 1994, he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to create peace in the Middle East.

Arafat passed away on 11 November 2004, 75 years of age, after a short period of illness. He was laid to rest in the headquarters square in Ramallah, where he had remained since 2002.