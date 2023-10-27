Israel conducts raid in Gaza before expected wider excursion

Israeli armoured vehicles take part in an operation, as the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues, at a location given as the northern Gaza Strip in this still image taken from handout video released October 26, 2023. Israel Defense Forces/Handout via REUTERS

Israel conducted a "targeted raid" using tanks in northern Gaza before withdrawing, its military said Thursday, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned a ground incursion into the besieged enclave will take place.

A CNN report says that video published by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Thursday showed tanks and armoured vehicles, including a bulldozer, moving on a road near a fence in northern Gaza. The tanks fired artillery, and some destruction could be seen nearby.

Meanwhile, the United Nations issued a stark warning Thursday that "nowhere is safe" in Gaza amid stepped up Israeli air raids in preparation for a widely expected ground offensive.

The death toll in Gaza rose to more than 7,000 people yesterday, including nearly 3,000 children, Al Jazeera reports citing Palestinian sources.

At least 7,028 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip, while more than 1,400 people have been killed in Israel since 7 October.

Israel said its ground forces had made a big push into Gaza overnight to attack Hamas targets as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said it was still preparing for a ground invasion that could be one of several.

The United States and other countries are urging Israel to delay a full invasion; Gaza is reeling from almost three weeks of Israeli bombing triggered by a mass killing spree in southern Israel by Iranian-backed Hamas, which runs the besieged enclave.

Other Iranian-backed groups have since attacked Israel and US forces elsewhere in the region; Western leaders fear that a ground invasion with a high death toll among Palestinian civilians, who have already been killed in large numbers by Israeli air strikes, could spark a wider war.

US President Joe Biden held a call with Netanyahu, discussing "ongoing efforts to locate and secure the release" of Americans believed held hostage by militants in Gaza, the White House said overnight.

Israel said there were 224 hostages. Hamas has threatened to kill some of those it holds, who include many foreign passport holders, but has freed four since Friday. Gaza began receiving a small amount of aid the following day.

The White House said Biden and Netanyahu also discussed safe passage for other foreigners wishing to leave Gaza, a continuous flow of aid into the narrow coastal strip, and a pathway to permanent peace with the Palestinian people.

"The President reiterated that Israel has every right and responsibility to defend its citizens from terrorism and to do so in a manner consistent with international humanitarian law," the statement said.

The comments reflect a balancing act over U.S. support for Israel's actions after Biden was criticised for casting doubt on Palestinian casualty figures.

Netanyahu, who has suggested repeatedly that a ground invasion is imminent, told citizens in an address on Wednesday evening: "I will not elaborate on when, how or how many."

UN says 'nowhere is safe'

With Israel retaliating after Hamas's shock 7 October attacks with strikes on nearly every part of the Palestinian enclave, "people are left with nothing but impossible choices. Nowhere is safe in Gaza," Lynne Hastings, UN humanitarian coordinator for the occupied Palestinian territory, said in a statement with AFP.

'Very critical 24 hours' as fuel runs dry: UN

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterates that Israel is preparing for a ground invasion of Gaza, saying "this is only the beginning" but he won't say when it will happen, as seen in a televised address from Tel Aviv.

The UN refugee agency for Palestinians says it urgently needs fuel to maintain life-saving humanitarian operations. "If fuel is not received into Gaza, UNRWA will be forced to significantly reduce and in some cases bring its humanitarian operations across the Gaza Strip to a halt. The coming 24 hours are very critical," it said, reports Al Jazeera.

"In the last 24 hours another three UNRWA staff members have been killed, bringing the total to 38 staff killed," it said. Israel has refused to let in fuel with aid shipments saying it could be seized by Hamas.

The main United Nations agency working in Gaza said it would be forced to halt its operations by Wednesday evening due to a lack of fuel, with the territory having faced days of airstrikes and near-total blockade following the Hamas attacks. Healthcare system in Gaza is completely out of service and is in a state of complete collapse. "It is out of service, either due to bombing or a lack of personnel and medical supplies," said the Hamas-backed health ministry's spokesperson, Dr Ashraf al-Qudra.

Efforts in the UN to endorse a ceasefire have so far been scuppered, with the US vetoing a draft resolution raised by Brazil last week.

The US and Russia are leading rival calls at the United Nations for a pause in fighting to allow aid into Gaza, where living conditions are harrowing with medical care crippled due to a lack of electricity, and food and clean water scarce.

Limited deliveries of food, medicine and water from Egypt restarted on Saturday through Rafah, the only crossing not controlled by Israel, which announced it had sealed off the coastal enclave for good after this month's attack from Hamas.

UN agencies say more than 20 times as much are needed by the Gaza Strip's 2.3 million people, even in peacetime.