Israel admits growing international pressure over its attacks on Gaza

Hamas-Israel war

TBS Report
14 November, 2023, 11:25 am
Last modified: 14 November, 2023, 11:50 am

Smoke rises over northern Gaza Strip, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, as seen from Sderot in southern Israel, November 7, 2023. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Smoke rises over northern Gaza Strip, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, as seen from Sderot in southern Israel, November 7, 2023. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Israel's foreign minister admitted that international pressure on Israel would increase within two or three weeks over its attacks on Gaza.

During a press conference, Eli Cohen said that Israel has only two or three weeks before it loses its diplomatic battle on the international stage to stop the war on Gaza, according to the Jerusalem Post newspaper.

"From a diplomatic point of view, we recognize that pressure has begun to bear on Israel. The pressure is not very high (now), but it is increasing," Cohen said.

However, he also stressed that Israel do not plan to stop until the Palestinian group Hamas is eliminated and the captives held in Gaza are released.

So far, eight countries have taken diplomatic steps against Israel. Some countries have also realled their ambassadors from Tel Aviv,

Those countries are Bolivia, Chad, Chile, Columbia, Honduras, Jordan, Türkiye, and South Africa, according to The Jerusalem Post.

Cohen also added that his ministry is worried that 13 to 14 more countries could take similar stances.

"We are in close contact with those countries in order to prevent damage to our relations with them," he said.

As the Israeli assault on the Gaza Strip has  killed at least 11,200, including over 7,700 children and women, and more than 28,200 others have been injured, according to the latest figures from Palestinian authorities.

The Israeli death toll, meanwhile, is nearly 1,200, according to official figures.

