Israel accused of ‘AI-assisted genocide’ in Gaza

Israel has been deploying untested Artificial Intelligence (AI) systems in Gaza war, says Marc Owen Jones, assistant professor at Hamad bin Khalifa University.

"This is an AI-assisted genocide, and going forward, there needs to be a call for a moratorium on the use of AI in the war," Jones said.

Ben Saul, the UN special rapporteur for human rights and counterterrorism, has said that reports the Israeli army decided it was permissible to kill 15 or 20 Palestinians for every junior Hamas operative could constitute war crimes, reports Al Jazeera.