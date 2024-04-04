Israel accused of ‘AI-assisted genocide’ in Gaza
The Israeli army has identified tens of thousands of Gaza Palestinians as potential targets using an AI targeting system called “Lavender”
Israel has been deploying untested Artificial Intelligence (AI) systems in Gaza war, says Marc Owen Jones, assistant professor at Hamad bin Khalifa University.
"This is an AI-assisted genocide, and going forward, there needs to be a call for a moratorium on the use of AI in the war," Jones said.
Ben Saul, the UN special rapporteur for human rights and counterterrorism, has said that reports the Israeli army decided it was permissible to kill 15 or 20 Palestinians for every junior Hamas operative could constitute war crimes, reports Al Jazeera.
"If true, many Israeli strikes in Gaza would constitute the war crimes of launching disproportionate attacks," said Saul in a post on social media.
Saul was responding to a report in +972 Magazine and Hebrew-language media outlet Local Call, which revealed the Israeli army has identified tens of thousands of Gaza Palestinians as potential targets using an AI targeting system called "Lavender".