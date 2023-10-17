Iran's Khamenei says no one can stop 'resistance forces' if Israel's crimes continue

Hamas-Israel war

TBS Report
17 October, 2023, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2023, 03:57 pm

Iran&#039;s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks during a graduation ceremony for armed forces officers at the Imam Ali academy in Tehran, Iran October 10, 2023. Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS/File Photo
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks during a graduation ceremony for armed forces officers at the Imam Ali academy in Tehran, Iran October 10, 2023. Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS/File Photo

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Tuesday that no one will be able to stop Muslims around the world and resistance forces if Israel's crimes in Gaza continue, Iranian state TV reported.

Iran refers to its aligned armed groups around the Middle East as being part of the Resistance Axis, reports Reuters.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Hosseini Khamenei has also called for Israeli officials to be held accountable for their actions against Palestinians, while calling for the Israeli bombing of Gaza to cease, reports Al Jazeera.

"The Zionist regime's officials should be tried for their crimes against Palestinians in Gaza," he said.

The remarks come ahead of US President Biden's scheduled visit to Israel on Wednesday.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

