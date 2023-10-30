Iran says attacks on US forces due to 'wrong American policies'

Hamas-Israel war

BSS/AFP
30 October, 2023, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2023, 06:40 pm

Related News

Iran says attacks on US forces due to 'wrong American policies'

Israel has in response unleashed a withering bombing campaign against the Gaza Strip that the Hamas-controlled health ministry said on Monday has killed 8,306 people

BSS/AFP
30 October, 2023, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2023, 06:40 pm
Iran&#039;s and US&#039; flags are seen printed on paper in this illustration taken January 27, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Iran's and US' flags are seen printed on paper in this illustration taken January 27, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Iran said Monday attacks on US forces in Iraq and elsewhere in the region were a result of "wrong American policies" including support for Israel in its war against Hamas.

US forces have come under repeated attack in Iraq and Syria since Hamas gunmen poured across the Gaza border on 7 October, killing 1,400 people and seizing 239 hostages, according to Israeli officials.

Israel has in response unleashed a withering bombing campaign against the Gaza Strip that the Hamas-controlled health ministry said on Monday has killed 8,306 people.

"The attack on American bases in the region, especially in Iraq, is the result of wrong American policies in the region, which we hope it will correct," said Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanani.

He said the attacks were carried out by groups against "the US presence in the region and seriously opposed to American support for the crimes of the Zionist regime (Israel)".

"You reap what you sow," he said, urging the United States to "stop" backing Israel.

Iran, which backs Hamas financially and militarily, has hailed the October 7 attacks as a "success" but denied any involvement.

Iran army's chief of staff Mohammad Bagheri on Monday said Hamas was "ready for an Israeli ground attack".

Earlier on Monday, some 200 protesters including Iranian Jews gathered at a synagogue in Tehran calling for a ceasefire and condemning "the massacre of children, women and defenceless people".

Iran has repeatedly warned of the expansion of the Hamas-Israel war to other parts of the region.

The White House has accused Tehran of "actively facilitating" attacks on US forces in the Middle East.

On Thursday, the US military said it had struck two facilities in eastern Syria used by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and affiliated groups.

President Ebrahim Raisi has said Iran sees it as "its duty to support the resistance groups" but insisted that they "are independent in their opinion, decision and action".

The United States has around 2,500 troops in Iraq and some 900 in Syria as part of efforts to prevent a resurgence of the Islamic State extremist group.

World+Biz / Middle East

Israel-Hamas / Israel-Hamas Conflict

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Hamas’ 7 October attack and Israel’s responding airstrikes has been on the agenda of every meeting of the United Nations Human Rights Council recently. Photo: Reuters

Israel and the UN: A tricky relationship

10h | Panorama
The new CBR is now more bike for the money, offering large dimensions, more safety features and a more finely tuned engine, especially in the Thai variant. Photos: Akif Hamid

2023 Honda CBR: Unleashing competence and comfort

1d | Wheels
Photo: Collected

The one where all our hearts break

1d | Features
Local industries of copper wire, aluminium utensils, brass items etc collect scrap metals from Becharam Dewri’s metal market and recycle them into raw materials. Photo: Noor A Alam

Becharam Dewri's metal market: Where dust is also a sellable product

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Beef Tehari with Mustard Oil Recipe

Beef Tehari with Mustard Oil Recipe

1h | TBS Food
Babar Azam to lose captaincy after 2023 World Cup?

Babar Azam to lose captaincy after 2023 World Cup?

2h | TBS SPORTS
The highest fossil fuel consumption will be in this decade

The highest fossil fuel consumption will be in this decade

49m | TBS World
Hundreds of BNP Jamaat leaders and activists were arrested across the country, including Mirza Fakhrul

Hundreds of BNP Jamaat leaders and activists were arrested across the country, including Mirza Fakhrul

1d | TBS Today