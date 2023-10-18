Indonesia, Malaysia join global condemnation of Israeli strike on Gaza hospital

Hamas-Israel war

TBS Report
18 October, 2023, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2023, 06:41 pm

Related News

Indonesia, Malaysia join global condemnation of Israeli strike on Gaza hospital

TBS Report
18 October, 2023, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2023, 06:41 pm
People inspect the area of Al-Ahli hospital, where hundreds of Palestinians were killed in a blast that Israeli and Palestinian officials blamed on each other, in Gaza City, October 18, 2023. REUTERS/Mohammed Al-Masri
People inspect the area of Al-Ahli hospital, where hundreds of Palestinians were killed in a blast that Israeli and Palestinian officials blamed on each other, in Gaza City, October 18, 2023. REUTERS/Mohammed Al-Masri

Indonesia and Malaysia on Wednesday joined the global condemnation of an overnight Israeli airstrike on a hospital in the besieged Gaza that killed hundreds of Palestinian civilians, reports Arab News.

At least 500 people were killed on Tuesday in the Israeli airstrike on Al-Ahli Al-Arabi Hospital in central Gaza, according to the enclave's health ministry, as images shared on social media showed widespread damage, fire engulfing the building and bodies scattered in the wreckage.

The attack, which took place amid Israel's ongoing onslaught on civilians in Gaza, was met with swift and widespread international condemnation, including from Saudi Arabia, Jordan and the UAE.

"Indonesia strongly condemns the Israeli attack on Al-Ahly Al-Arabi Hospital in Gaza, which has killed hundreds of civilians. The attack clearly violates international humanitarian law," the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement, as it urged the United Nations Security Council to "immediately take concrete steps to stop attacks and acts of violence in Gaza".

The ministry said "injustice against the Palestinian people has been going on for a very long time" and it was time for the world to "prioritise the creation of a just peace for Palestine".

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim also called for an end to the onslaught.

"If this continues, the victims will be women, children and the sick. This has reached the point of madness and loss of humanity," Ibrahim told reporters in Putrajaya.

Anwar said that he would discuss the situation in Gaza on the sidelines of his visit to Riyadh for the first joint summit between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and the Gulf Cooperation Council on Friday.

World+Biz / Middle East

Israel-Hamas / Israel-Palestine conflict / Indonesia / Malaysia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The MG 5 features a high-end, shark-hunting front end with a captivating design, with a fastback bodystyle which combines style with aerodynamics. Photos: Nafirul Haq

Morris Garages launches MG 5 in Bangladesh

10h | Wheels
Photo: Collected from Facebook

Ayub Bachchu: The silver guitar plays on

13h | Features
Checking illegal trade of marine life in Bangladesh: A long way to go

Checking illegal trade of marine life in Bangladesh: A long way to go

17m | Earth
Illustration: TBS

Why choosing a lower-paying job can sometimes be a wise decision

20h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Dalton becomes the first female fast bowling coach in men's cricket history

Dalton becomes the first female fast bowling coach in men's cricket history

15h | TBS SPORTS
Middle East erupts over killing more than 500 innocent people

Middle East erupts over killing more than 500 innocent people

17h | TBS World
House Building Finance Corporation to lend tk 1,300 crore

House Building Finance Corporation to lend tk 1,300 crore

19h | Corporate Talks
Why is the "Rafah Crossing" pointing as "Gaza's lifeline"?

Why is the "Rafah Crossing" pointing as "Gaza's lifeline"?

21h | TBS World