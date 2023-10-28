India abstains from UN vote calling for truce in Israel without mentioning Hamas

Hamas-Israel war

28 October, 2023
Last modified: 28 October, 2023, 09:39 am

India abstains from UN vote calling for truce in Israel without mentioning Hamas

India supported Canada's proposal to amend the resolution to include condemnation of Hamas attack. But the amendment failed to pass majority test

A boy&#039;s face is seen through the Indian national flag during Independence day celebrations in Mumbai, India, August 15, 2018/ Reuters
A boy's face is seen through the Indian national flag during Independence day celebrations in Mumbai, India, August 15, 2018/ Reuters

India on Friday abstained from voting on a resolution in the United Nations that called for an immediate humanitarian truce in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. The resolution drafted by Jordan also called for unhindered humanitarian access in the Gaza Strip but had no mention of Hamas. Canada proposed an amendment that a paragraph condemning the 'terrorist attacks by Hamas' be inserted. India voted in favour of Canada's proposed amendment along with 87 other nations. But it could not be adopted as it did not have a two-third majority.

The Jordan-drafted resolution titled 'Protection of civilians and upholding legal and humanitarian obligations' was adopted with 120 nations voting in its favour, 14 against it and 45 abstaining. India, Australia, Canada, Germany, Japan, Ukraine and the UK abstained from voting.

Two key words Hamas and hostage were missing from the resolution, US ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said before the voting, opposing it. "As you'll notice, two key words are missing in the resolution before us. The first is Hamas. It is outrageous that this resolution fails to name the perpetrators of the October 7th terrorist attacks: Hamas. Hamas. It is outrageous," the envoy said.

"This resolution makes no mention of the innocent people – including citizens of many of you in this room – many of you here today who have citizens who are being held hostage by Hamas and other terrorist groups," Linda said. "These are omissions of evil. And they give cover to, and they empower, Hamas' brutality. And no member state – no member state – should allow that to happen. You should not let it stand," she said.

The resolution referred to Israel as "the occupying Power". The resolution called for the rescinding of the order by Israel, "the occupying Power", for Palestinian civilians, UN staff and humanitarian workers to evacuate all areas in the Gaza Strip north of Wadi Gaza and relocate to the south.

 

 

