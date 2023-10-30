Impeding relief aid to Gaza may be a crime under ICC jurisdiction: ICC prosecutor

Hamas-Israel war

Reuters
30 October, 2023, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2023, 04:15 pm

Related News

Impeding relief aid to Gaza may be a crime under ICC jurisdiction: ICC prosecutor

Aid supplies to Gaza have been minimal since Israel began bombarding the densely populated Palestinian enclave in response to a deadly attack by its ruling group Hamas on 7 Oct

Reuters
30 October, 2023, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2023, 04:15 pm
Palestinians, who fled their houses amid Israeli strikes, take shelter at a tent camp at a United Nations-run centre, after Israel&#039;s call for more than 1 million civilians in northern Gaza to move south, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, October 26, 2023. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/File Photo
Palestinians, who fled their houses amid Israeli strikes, take shelter at a tent camp at a United Nations-run centre, after Israel's call for more than 1 million civilians in northern Gaza to move south, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, October 26, 2023. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/File Photo

Impeding relief supplies to Gaza's population may constitute a crime under the International Criminal Court's (ICC) jurisdiction, the court's top prosecutor told a news conference in Egypt on Sunday.

Karim Khan also said Israel must make "discernable efforts, without further delay to make sure civilians receive basic foods, medicine".

Aid supplies to Gaza have been minimal since Israel began bombarding the densely populated Palestinian enclave in response to a deadly attack by its ruling group Hamas on 7 Oct.

Israeli officials have said that food, water and medicines have been coming in through the Egyptian border and that it expected the quantities to rise.

United Nations officials have said the aid supplies are limited and do not correspond to the huge need on the ground.

In an unannounced visit, the ICC prosecutor went to the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and Gaza earlier in the day and posted a video statement from his location on X social media.

Khan said he was not able to get into Gaza but hopes to visit the Gaza strip and Israel while he is in the region.

The court has been investigating in the occupied Palestinian territories since 2021, looking into possible war crimes and crimes against humanity there from 2014 onwards.

Israel, which is not a member of the ICC, has previously rejected the court's jurisdiction and does not formally engage with its investigations.

Khan has previously said that the ICC has jurisdiction over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity during both the Oct. 7 Hamas attack in Israel and in the territory of Gaza.

World+Biz / Middle East

Israel-Hamas / icc / Israel-Hamas Conflict

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Hamas’ 7 October attack and Israel’s responding airstrikes has been on the agenda of every meeting of the United Nations Human Rights Council recently. Photo: Reuters

Israel and the UN: A tricky relationship

8h | Panorama
The new CBR is now more bike for the money, offering large dimensions, more safety features and a more finely tuned engine, especially in the Thai variant. Photos: Akif Hamid

2023 Honda CBR: Unleashing competence and comfort

1d | Wheels
Photo: Collected

The one where all our hearts break

1d | Features
Local industries of copper wire, aluminium utensils, brass items etc collect scrap metals from Becharam Dewri’s metal market and recycle them into raw materials. Photo: Noor A Alam

Becharam Dewri's metal market: Where dust is also a sellable product

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Hundreds of BNP Jamaat leaders and activists were arrested across the country, including Mirza Fakhrul

Hundreds of BNP Jamaat leaders and activists were arrested across the country, including Mirza Fakhrul

22h | TBS Today
Has world polarization become apparent in the Israel war?

Has world polarization become apparent in the Israel war?

21h | TBS World
Google commits to invest $2 billion in OpenAI competitor Anthropic

Google commits to invest $2 billion in OpenAI competitor Anthropic

1d | Tech Talk
What impact will supporting Israel have on U.S.-Arab world relations?

What impact will supporting Israel have on U.S.-Arab world relations?

1d | TBS World