Hostage diplomacy may alter Israel's Gaza invasion plans

Hamas-Israel war

Bloomberg News
23 October, 2023, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2023, 09:08 pm

Related News

Hostage diplomacy may alter Israel's Gaza invasion plans

Bloomberg News
23 October, 2023, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2023, 09:08 pm
Family members of the hostages speak to members of the media on October 21, 2023 in Tel Aviv, Israel. Photographer: Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images
Family members of the hostages speak to members of the media on October 21, 2023 in Tel Aviv, Israel. Photographer: Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images

Israel's support for diplomatic efforts to get Hamas to release hostages — quickly and in large numbers — may delay and possibly restrain its planned ground war in Gaza, according to people familiar with the negotiations.

Two American hostages were set free Friday through the mediation of Qatar, which hosts some political leaders of Hamas. Israel will need a lot more than that to affect an imminent ground operation, US officials have told the Qataris. But according to their Israeli counterparts, no matter what happens with the hostages, they will take Hamas apart in a show of strength they believe necessary for the region to see.

Still, the people familiar said, the shape of the ground operation might be altered if hostage diplomacy holds Israel at bay longer and conditions on the ground change. Time, they believe, is on the side of Israel, not Hamas, as Gaza sinks deeper into a humanitarian crisis.

Record numbers of reserve troops have been called up to prepare for what Israel calls the next phase of the campaign, probably a ground offensive into Gaza, where the captives are being held. Diplomacy has been working in overdrive, with France's Emmanuel Macron set to visit Israel on Tuesday, the latest in a string of world leaders and senior lawmakers meeting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in person since the Oct. 7 attack.

Israel says there are 220 known hostages from many countries taken on Oct. 7, when Hamas operatives broke through the border fence into Israel in an attack that killed more than 1,400 Israelis. The death toll from the air strikes has risen to more than 4,500, the Hamas-run Ministry of Health in Gaza said Sunday.

Top News / World+Biz / Middle East

Israel-Hamas / Israel-Palestine conflict

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Farhad has collected 35 terracotta plaques or bricks – most of which he found in areas adjacent to Mahasthangarh, Maynamoti, Paharpur and other places. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

An antiquated 'Antique Law' that forces Bangladeshi terracotta collectors into hiding

10h | Panorama
Saad El Jai. Illustration: TBS

Foreign investment in cold-chain infrastructure: Bangladesh needs a sound logistics policy

12h | Panorama
Photo: Saqlain Rizvi

Midnight Munchies: The best places to eat in late night Dhaka

4h | Food
Over the course of three days, various automobile brands presented their latest car models. For example, this Beijing X55 SUV from BAIC, which was the highlight of this years event. Photos: Asif Chowdhury

Chattogram Motor Fest 2023

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Why Israel aims for a 'total' blockade of Gaza

Why Israel aims for a 'total' blockade of Gaza

1h | TBS World
16 bodies pulled out within two hours in train accident

16 bodies pulled out within two hours in train accident

2h | TBS Stories
Why do Westerners rely on MBS?

Why do Westerners rely on MBS?

9h | TBS World
Demonstrations in different countries of the world to stop attacks on Palestinians

Demonstrations in different countries of the world to stop attacks on Palestinians

1d | TBS World