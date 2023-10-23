Hostage diplomacy may alter Israel's Gaza invasion plans

Israel's support for diplomatic efforts to get Hamas to release hostages — quickly and in large numbers — may delay and possibly restrain its planned ground war in Gaza, according to people familiar with the negotiations.

Two American hostages were set free Friday through the mediation of Qatar, which hosts some political leaders of Hamas. Israel will need a lot more than that to affect an imminent ground operation, US officials have told the Qataris. But according to their Israeli counterparts, no matter what happens with the hostages, they will take Hamas apart in a show of strength they believe necessary for the region to see.

Still, the people familiar said, the shape of the ground operation might be altered if hostage diplomacy holds Israel at bay longer and conditions on the ground change. Time, they believe, is on the side of Israel, not Hamas, as Gaza sinks deeper into a humanitarian crisis.

Record numbers of reserve troops have been called up to prepare for what Israel calls the next phase of the campaign, probably a ground offensive into Gaza, where the captives are being held. Diplomacy has been working in overdrive, with France's Emmanuel Macron set to visit Israel on Tuesday, the latest in a string of world leaders and senior lawmakers meeting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in person since the Oct. 7 attack.

Israel says there are 220 known hostages from many countries taken on Oct. 7, when Hamas operatives broke through the border fence into Israel in an attack that killed more than 1,400 Israelis. The death toll from the air strikes has risen to more than 4,500, the Hamas-run Ministry of Health in Gaza said Sunday.