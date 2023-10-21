'History is watching:' Hollywood stars urge Biden to press for Israel, Gaza ceasefire

Hamas-Israel war

Reuters
21 October, 2023, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2023, 03:13 pm

Related News

'History is watching:' Hollywood stars urge Biden to press for Israel, Gaza ceasefire

The nearly 60 signatories included Susan Sarandon, Kristen Stewart, Quinta Brunson, Ramy Youssef, Riz Ahmed and Mahershala Ali, among others

Reuters
21 October, 2023, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2023, 03:13 pm
Comedian Jon Stewart speaks before a news conference about U.S. military veterans in Washington, U.S. July 28, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo
Comedian Jon Stewart speaks before a news conference about U.S. military veterans in Washington, U.S. July 28, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

Dozens of Hollywood actors and artists, including comedian Jon Stewart and Oscar-winning actor Joaquin Phoenix, wrote on Friday to US President Joe Biden, urging him to press for a ceasefire in Israel and Gaza.

Hamas attacked Israel on 7 Oct, killing 1,400 people and taking about 200 hostages. Since then, Israel has bombed Gaza and killed over 4,100 Palestinians, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

"We urge your administration, and all world leaders, to honor all of the lives in the Holy Land and call for and facilitate a ceasefire without delay – an end to the bombing of Gaza, and the safe release of hostages," the celebrities wrote to Biden.

"We refuse to tell future generations the story of our silence, that we stood by and did nothing. As (UN) Emergency Relief Chief Martin Griffiths told UN News, "History is watching"", they said in the letter, citing Griffiths' comment on Monday.

The nearly 60 signatories included Susan Sarandon, Kristen Stewart, Quinta Brunson, Ramy Youssef, Riz Ahmed and Mahershala Ali, among others.

"Humanitarian aid must be allowed to reach them (Gazans)," the letter said.

Biden on Friday said he believed that trucks carrying aid will get through to Gaza in the next 24 to 48 hours. Israel's bombardment of Gaza, a 45-km-long (25-mile) enclave, has created dire conditions for the 2.3 million people living there under a blockade by Israel and Egypt since Hamas took control in 2007.

Splash / World+Biz

Hollywood / Israel-Hamas / Israel-Hamas Conflict

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

PABX operator Rezaul Karim at Daily Star&#039;s Dhanmondi office in the ‘90s. He has been working as a phone operator for almost 30 years. Photo: Courtesy

Living directories: Telephone operators at newspaper offices

8h | Panorama
For puja events during the evening or night, opt for dark-coloured, heavy and gorgeous shari. Photo: Kay Kraft

Embrace your inner diva this Durga Puja

1d | Mode
Photos: Collected

Watch Out: 4 affordable ladies' watches that can start a conversation

15m | Brands
Photo: Collected

A symphony of scent and flame: The enchantment of Depulat's Flame Air diffuser

10m | Brands

More Videos from TBS

How Pathao transformed to be a profitable startup in each segment

How Pathao transformed to be a profitable startup in each segment

1h | Corporate Talks
Margin loan client sued by investment bank

Margin loan client sued by investment bank

5h | TBS Markets
Rishi Sunak in Israel after Biden, which way to attack?

Rishi Sunak in Israel after Biden, which way to attack?

1d | TBS World
Why is Israel taking so long to attack land?

Why is Israel taking so long to attack land?

1d | TBS World