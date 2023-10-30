Hezbollah says it downs Israeli drone in south Lebanon

Hamas-Israel war

Reuters
30 October, 2023, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2023, 07:57 pm

Related News

Hezbollah says it downs Israeli drone in south Lebanon

The drone was hit near Khiam, about 5 km (3 miles) from the border with Israel, and was seen falling in Israeli territory, Hezbollah added. Two security sources in Lebanon said it was the first time Hezbollah had announced downing an Israeli drone

Reuters
30 October, 2023, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2023, 07:57 pm
Smoke rises from Halta village as seen from Ibl al-Saqi village in southern Lebanon, near the border with Israel, southern Lebanon,October 8, 2023. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
Smoke rises from Halta village as seen from Ibl al-Saqi village in southern Lebanon, near the border with Israel, southern Lebanon,October 8, 2023. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Lebanon's Hezbollah said on Sunday it shot down an Israeli drone over southern Lebanon with a surface-to-air missile, the first time it has announced such an incident, as clashes on the Lebanese border escalate.

The drone was hit near Khiam, about 5 km (3 miles) from the border with Israel, and was seen falling in Israeli territory, Hezbollah added. Two security sources in Lebanon said it was the first time Hezbollah had announced downing an Israeli drone.

The Israeli Defence Ministry did not provide comment. Israel's military, which claimed more strikes on what it described as Hezbollah targets on Sunday, also did not comment.

Mohanad Hage Ali, of the Carnegie Middle East Center, said Hezbollah has "insinuated they have this capability but it is the first time they declare they have this kind of capability to shoot down a drone".

The United Nations' Lebanon peacekeeping force UNIFIL said on Sunday one of its members was injured after shells hit its base near the village of Houla on the Lebanese-Israeli border on Saturday.

"We strongly urge all parties involved in the conflict to immediately cease fire," UNIFIL said.

The Israeli military and the Iranian-backed Hezbollah group in Lebanon have been exchanging fire on a daily basis since the start of the Gaza conflict three weeks ago.

On Sunday, the military said its troops struck a cell in southern Lebanon that attempted to fire anti-tank missiles towards Israel, and that its aircraft struck Hezbollah targets in response to projectile launches from Lebanese territory.

Some 46 Hezbollah fighters have been killed and 43 injured in the borderlands so far, the group said, adding it had conducted 84 attacks at 42 points along the border since the start of the clashes. Israel's military says at least seven of its soldiers have been killed so far.

UNIFIL said on Saturday that its headquarters near the Lebanese coastal town of Naqoura was also damaged by a shell that landed inside the base.

"UNIFIL expresses serious concern over these two attacks on our troops who are tirelessly working 24/7 to restore stability in southern Lebanon and de-escalate this perilous situation, " the force wrote on social media platform X.

World+Biz / Middle East

Hezbollah / Israel-Hamas / Israel-Hamas Conflict

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Hamas’ 7 October attack and Israel’s responding airstrikes has been on the agenda of every meeting of the United Nations Human Rights Council recently. Photo: Reuters

Israel and the UN: A tricky relationship

11h | Panorama
The new CBR is now more bike for the money, offering large dimensions, more safety features and a more finely tuned engine, especially in the Thai variant. Photos: Akif Hamid

2023 Honda CBR: Unleashing competence and comfort

1d | Wheels
Photo: Collected

The one where all our hearts break

1d | Features
Local industries of copper wire, aluminium utensils, brass items etc collect scrap metals from Becharam Dewri’s metal market and recycle them into raw materials. Photo: Noor A Alam

Becharam Dewri's metal market: Where dust is also a sellable product

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Beef Tehari with Mustard Oil Recipe

Beef Tehari with Mustard Oil Recipe

1h | TBS Food
Babar Azam to lose captaincy after 2023 World Cup?

Babar Azam to lose captaincy after 2023 World Cup?

2h | TBS SPORTS
The highest fossil fuel consumption will be in this decade

The highest fossil fuel consumption will be in this decade

53m | TBS World
Hundreds of BNP Jamaat leaders and activists were arrested across the country, including Mirza Fakhrul

Hundreds of BNP Jamaat leaders and activists were arrested across the country, including Mirza Fakhrul

1d | TBS Today