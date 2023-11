Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah delivers his first address since the October conflict between Palestinian group Hamas and Israel, from an unspecified location in Lebanon, in this screenshot taken from video obtained November 3, 2023. Al-Manar via REUTERS

The United States is "entirely responsible" for the Gaza war, Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah said Friday in his first speech since conflict broke out last month between Israel and Hamas.

"America is entirely responsible for the ongoing war on Gaza and its people, and Israel is simply a tool of execution," Nasrallah said in a televised broadcast. The United States "impedes a ceasefire and the end of the aggression."