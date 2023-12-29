Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll hits 21,320

Hamas-Israel war

BSS/AFP
29 December, 2023, 09:05 am
Last modified: 29 December, 2023, 09:08 am

Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll hits 21,320

Another 55,603 people have been wounded nearly 12 weeks into the fighting triggered by Hamas's attack on Israel

The grandmother of Palestinian baby Idres Al-Dbari, who was born during the war and killed in an Israeli strike in the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, reacts at Abu Yousef al-Najjar hospital in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip December 12, 2023. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
The grandmother of Palestinian baby Idres Al-Dbari, who was born during the war and killed in an Israeli strike in the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, reacts at Abu Yousef al-Najjar hospital in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip December 12, 2023. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

The health ministry in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip said Thursday at least 21,320 people have been killed in the Palestinian territory since war with Israel erupted on October 7.

Another 55,603 people have been wounded, health ministry spokesman Ashraf al- Qudra said in a televised press conference, nearly 12 weeks into the fighting triggered by Hamas's attack on Israel.

Qudra said at least 210 people have been killed in Gaza over the past 24 hours "including entire families".

The health ministry in a statement also raised the alarm over the spread of disease among children and the overall lack of water, food and medicine in the besieged Strip.

"The humanitarian and health conditions of the displaced have reached catastrophic levels," it said.

As the fighting between Hamas fighters and Israeli forces raged in the southern city of Khan Yunis, health officials called for medical facilities to be protected.

"The Israeli occupation is repeatedly targeting the vicinity of Nasser hospital and Al-Amal hospital, affiliated with the Palestinian Red Crescent Society," the health ministry said.

Earlier Thursday, the Red Crescent said it feared that the intensification of deadly strikes near Al-Amal hospital could be "a prelude to targeting it directly".

Israel has vowed to destroy Hamas in retaliation for its 7 October attack and officials have said the war could last months more.

The Hamas attack resulted in the death of around 1,140 people in Israel, most of them civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.

