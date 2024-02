A dove flies over the debris of houses destroyed in Israeli strikes, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on 11 October. PHOTO: REUTERS

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Thursday that the number of people killed in the Palestinian territory during the war between militants and Israel has surpassed 30,000.

"The number of martyrs exceeds 30,000," a ministry statement said. It added that the toll includes at least 79 deaths reported overnight.