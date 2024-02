A woman walks between dead bodies of Palestinians killed in the Israeli bombardments of the Gaza Strip, in front of the morgue at Al Aqsa Hospital in Deir al Balah, Gaza Strip, on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Wednesday that at least 29,313 people have been killed in the Palestinian territory during the war between Hamas-led militants and Israel.

A ministry statement said a total of 118 people died in the past 24 hours, while another 69,333 have been wounded since the war erupted on 7 October.