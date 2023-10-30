Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says death toll hits 8,306

Hamas-Israel war

BSS/AFP
30 October, 2023, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2023, 06:42 pm

Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says death toll hits 8,306

The ministry said at least 3,457 children were among the dead, as Israel continued to pound the Gaza Strip with air and artillery strikes

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry said Monday that at least 8,306 people have been killed in the Palestinian territory since the start of the war with Israel on October 7.

The ministry said at least 3,457 children were among the dead, as Israel continued to pound the Gaza Strip with air and artillery strikes.

