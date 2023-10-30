Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says death toll hits 8,306
The ministry said at least 3,457 children were among the dead, as Israel continued to pound the Gaza Strip with air and artillery strikes
Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry said Monday that at least 8,306 people have been killed in the Palestinian territory since the start of the war with Israel on October 7.
