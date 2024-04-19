Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll tops 34,000

Palestinians ride bicycles past the ruins of houses and buildings destroyed during Israel’ military offensive, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in the northern Gaza Strip March 31, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Mahmoud Issa/File Photo

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Friday that at least 34,012 people have been killed in the territory during more than six months of war between Israel and Palestinian militants.

The toll includes at least 42 deaths over the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 76,833 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on 7 October.