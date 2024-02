An Israeli tank is seen operating near Israel's border with Gaza. Photo: JACK GUEZ / AFP

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza on Monday said that at least 29,092 people have been killed in the Palestinian territory during the war between militants and Israel.

A total of 107 people died in the last 24 hours, and 69,028 people have been injured since war erupted on October 7, it added in a statement.