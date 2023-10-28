Hamas welcomes UN General Assembly call for Gaza truce

Nicolas de Riviere, Permanent Representative of France to the United Nations, speaks during a meeting of the UN General Assembly, Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at United Nations headquarters. The United Nations will face three resolutions on the worsening humanitarian situation in Ukraine after Russia decided to call for a vote on its Security Council resolution that makes no mention of its attack on its smaller neighbor. U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said there was no support for Russia's resolution. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Hamas and the Palestinian Authority welcomed a UN General Assembly resolution Friday calling for a humanitarian truce in Gaza, as Israel increased strikes on the territory over the October 7 attacks.

"We demand its immediate application to allow the entry of fuel and humanitarian aid for civilians," said a Hamas statement. The rival Palestinian Authority's foreign ministry said that as Israel's campaign "reaches a new peak of brutality", there was "a solid international position rejecting Israel's unhinged aggression".