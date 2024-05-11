Hamas senior official says group wants real hostages/prisoners deal, but Netanyahu wants war to continue

Hamas-Israel war

Reuters
11 May, 2024, 10:35 am
Last modified: 11 May, 2024, 10:43 am

Hamas senior official says group wants real hostages/prisoners deal, but Netanyahu wants war to continue

The Palestinian militant group said on Friday efforts to agree to a ceasefire for the Gaza Strip were back at square one after Israel effectively rejected a proposal by international mediators

Reuters
11 May, 2024, 10:35 am
Last modified: 11 May, 2024, 10:43 am
A Palestinian woman walks down the stairs of a house hit in an Israeli strike, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip May 9, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Hatem Khaled/File Photo
A Palestinian woman walks down the stairs of a house hit in an Israeli strike, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip May 9, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Hatem Khaled/File Photo

Hamas wants calmness and a real hostages-for-prisoners swap deal, but Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wants the war to continue, Hamas senior official Khalil Al-Hayya said on Friday.

White House: Gaps on Gaza ceasefire can still be surmounted

"Hamas did not suspend nor withdraw from the (ceasefire)negotiations; the occupation turned against the mediators' proposal," Al-Hayya added in comments to Al Araby TV published by Hamas.

The Palestinian militant group said on Friday efforts to agree to a ceasefire for the Gaza Strip were back at square one after Israel effectively rejected a proposal by international mediators.

 

