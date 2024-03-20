Hamas says Israeli response to its truce proposal was negative

Reuters
20 March, 2024, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 20 March, 2024, 09:14 pm

Smoke rises from Gaza during an explosion following an airstrike, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, as seen from Israel March 9, 2024. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Smoke rises from Gaza during an explosion following an airstrike, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, as seen from Israel March 9, 2024. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A senior Hamas official said on Wednesday that Israel's response to the group's latest Gaza ceasefire proposal was negative after mediators handed it over.

"On Tuesday evening, our brothers, the mediators, informed us of the occupation's position on the proposal ... it is a negative response in general and does not respond to the demands .. In fact, it retracts the approvals it previously provided to the mediators," Osama Hamdan told a press conference in Beirut.

He said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government were responsible for the failure to negotiate a hostage release in exchange for Palestinian prisoners and stop the fighting in Gaza.

Talks on a ceasefire have resumed this week in Qatar, but weeks of negotiations have so far failed to produce the agreement between Israel and Hamas that Washington hopes will alleviate the humanitarian crisis gripping Gaza.

