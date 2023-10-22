Hamas says Israel refused to receive 2 hostages; Israel calls it propaganda

Reuters
22 October, 2023, 07:55 am
Last modified: 22 October, 2023, 08:01 am

The Palestinian group captured around 210 people during its deadly assault in southern Israel on October 7

A person looks at posters depicting hostages and missing people, as residents of Tel Aviv show support and solidarity with the families of hostages who are being held in Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel, October 21, 2023. Photo: Reuters
Hamas says it offered to release two Israelis captured during its deadly raid, but Israel's government refused to take them. 

Israel described the claim as "mendacious propaganda".

Abu Ubaida, spokesman for Hamas' armed wing, said it informed Qatar of the group's intention to release the two additional people on Friday, the same day it freed Americans Judith Tai Ranaan and her daughter Natalie.

In a later statement, Abu Ubaida said Hamas was ready to free the two people on Sunday "using the same procedures" involved in the release of Judith and Natalie.

The Palestinian group captured around 210 people during its deadly assault in southern Israel on October 7. Qatar, which helped mediate Friday's release, had no immediate comment.

In a brief statement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said: "We will not refer to false propaganda by Hamas."

The statement added: "We will continue to act in every way to return all the kidnapped and missing people home."

