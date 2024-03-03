Hamas says Gaza truce possible 'within 24 to 48 hours' if Israel accepts terms

A damaged building from Gaza is pictured, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, as seen from Southern Israel, March 2, 2024. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A damaged building from Gaza is pictured, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, as seen from Southern Israel, March 2, 2024. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A senior Hamas official told AFP on Sunday that a ceasefire in Gaza may be secured "within 24 to 48 hours" if Israel accepts the Palestinian group's demands in ongoing talks.

US says Israel has agreed to the framework for a Gaza cease-fire. Hamas now must decide

"If Israel agrees to Hamas demands, which include the return of displaced Palestinians to northern Gaza and increasing humanitarian aid, that would pave the way for a (truce) agreement within the next 24 to 48 hours," said the official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive issue, as negotiations were set to resume in Cairo.

