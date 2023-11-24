Hamas government says Gaza war death toll nears 15,000

24 November, 2023, 11:20 am
Last modified: 24 November, 2023, 11:22 am

The Hamas government said 6,150 children and 4,000 women were among the dead

Palestinian women mourn as they hold the bodies of children killed in Israeli strikes, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, at the Indonesian hospital, in the northern Gaza Strip November 18, 2023. REUTERS/Fadi Alwhidi
Gaza's Hamas government said Thursday the death toll in the Palestinian territory had reached 14,854 since war began on October 7 between Israeli forces and Hamas militants.

The Hamas government said 6,150 children and 4,000 women were among the dead, with another 36,000 people wounded. Its health ministry has previously said it can no longer give exact tolls as intense fighting has prevented bodies from being recovered.

World+Biz / Middle East

Israel-Hamas / Israel-Hamas Conflict

