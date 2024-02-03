Hamas is expected to respond soon to a proposal that includes hostage releases

Hamas-Israel war

AP/UNB
03 February, 2024, 10:35 am
Last modified: 03 February, 2024, 10:36 am

Related News

Hamas is expected to respond soon to a proposal that includes hostage releases

Over 27,000 people have been killed and 66,000 wounded by Israel's offensive against Hamas in Gaza

AP/UNB
03 February, 2024, 10:35 am
Last modified: 03 February, 2024, 10:36 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A senior Hamas official said Friday the group will respond "very soon" to a proposal that includes extended pauses in Gaza fighting and phased exchanges of Hamas-held hostages for Palestinians imprisoned in Israel.

Hamas and other fighters in Gaza are holding dozens of hostages, after having abducted about 250 during their deadly 7 Oct attack on southern Israel that killed 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and sparked Israel's blistering offensive on the enclave. More than 100 hostages were released during a one-week truce in November, in exchange for 240 Palestinian prisoners.

Over 27,000 people have been killed and 66,000 wounded by Israel's offensive against Hamas in Gaza, the territory's Health Ministry said Thursday. The Health Ministry does not distinguish between civilian and combatant deaths, but says most of those killed were women and children.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Israel's war in Gaza threatens to spill over into neighboring countries, despite persistent efforts by top officials around the globe to tamp down regional tensions.

On Friday, the US military began an air assault on sites in Iraq and Syria that are used by Iranian-back militias in retaliation to the drone strike that killed three US troops in Jordan last weekend, officials told The Associated Press. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss military operations not yet made public. The strikes come after President Joe Biden and other US leaders warned the US would strike back at the militias in what would be a "tiered response" over time.

World+Biz / Middle East

Irsael-Hamas / Israel-Hamas Conflict

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Vietnam: A magical experience of food, lantern festivals and supreme hospitality

Vietnam: A magical experience of food, lantern festivals and supreme hospitality

14h | Explorer
Trolleyman is a role within the engineering department of the railway system responsible for identifying and rectifying faults in the railway infrastructure. Photo: Collected

The songs of trolleymen

21h | Panorama
Want better healthcare, social security? Check corruption

Want better healthcare, social security? Check corruption

1d | Panorama
Microgreens are young vegetable seedlings that are approximately 1-3 inches tall. Photo: Courtesy

Tushar's microgreens: Superfood of the future!

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Managers who are known for their spending in the transfer market

Managers who are known for their spending in the transfer market

14h | Videos
What’s wrong with Sylhet Strikers

What’s wrong with Sylhet Strikers

1d | Videos
Indexes and transactions rise as selling pressure eases

Indexes and transactions rise as selling pressure eases

1d | Videos
The symptoms that will tell you that your phone has spyware

The symptoms that will tell you that your phone has spyware

1h | Videos