Hamas can't be eliminated: Israel army spokesman

Hamas-Israel war

AFP
20 June, 2024, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2024, 07:10 pm

Related News

Hamas can't be eliminated: Israel army spokesman

Hamas is an ideology, we cannot eliminate an ideology, the spokesman said

AFP
20 June, 2024, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2024, 07:10 pm
Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari. File Photo: AFP
Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari. File Photo: AFP

Israel's top army spokesman said Wednesday that Hamas cannot be eliminated, prompting a knee-jerk reaction from the government which quickly reiterated it remains committed to the Palestinian militant group's destruction.

More than eight months of war, sparked by Hamas's unprecedented October 7 attack on Israel, have failed to oust the Islamist militants from Gaza but have brought widespread devastation.

"To say that we are going to make Hamas disappear is to throw sand in people's eyes. If we don't provide an alternative, in the end, we will have Hamas," Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari told Israel's Channel 13 broadcaster.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Hamas is an ideology, we cannot eliminate an ideology."

His comments were quickly rebuffed by the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose cabinet has stated its Gaza offensive will not end until Hamas is defeated.

"The political and security cabinet headed by Prime Minister Netanyahu defined as one of the goals of the war the destruction of Hamas' military and governmental capabilities," his office said in a statement.

"The IDF is of course committed to this."

In a separate statement on its Telegram channel, the military clarified that Hagari had addressed Hamas "as an ideology... and his statements were clear and explicit".

"Any other claim is taking the statement out of context."

The October 7 attack that triggered the war resulted in the deaths of 1,194 people in Israel, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli official figures.

The militants also seized 251 hostages. Of these, 116 remain in Gaza, although the army says 41 are dead.

Israel's retaliatory offensive aimed at eliminating Hamas has killed at least 37,396 people in Gaza, also mostly civilians, according to the Hamas-run territory's health ministry.

 

Top News / World+Biz

Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari / Israel / Hamas

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

During breeding season, Northern Gannets develop a turquoise blue ring around their enchanting blue eyes. Photo: Muntasir Akash

A rocky ride to Bass Rock’s gannet kingdom

4h | Earth
Illustration: TBS

Please stop with the generic Eid greetings

9h | Panorama
A recent study showed that a large earthquake could bring the risk of river flooding in Bangladesh. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

An earthquake changed Padma's course 2,500 years ago. Can it happen again?

11h | Panorama
Illustration: Freepik

My songs of sleepless nights

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

What benefits will Bangladeshis get in Biden's new immigration policy?

What benefits will Bangladeshis get in Biden's new immigration policy?

59m | Videos
Bangladesh to face Australia in 2024 T20 World Cup

Bangladesh to face Australia in 2024 T20 World Cup

2h | Videos
Mizan has no regrets

Mizan has no regrets

1h | Videos
Israel warns for all-out war against Hezbollah

Israel warns for all-out war against Hezbollah

23h | Videos