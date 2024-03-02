Hamas armed wing says seven hostages killed in Gaza

Hamas-Israel war

Reuters
02 March, 2024, 08:55 am
Related News

Hamas armed wing says seven hostages killed in Gaza

The Al-Qassam brigades claimed that the number of hostages killed due to Israel's military operations in Gaza has now exceeded 70 captives

A D9 bulldozer maneuvres near the Israel-Gaza border, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Israel, February 28, 2024. REUTERS/Amir Cohen/File Photo
Seven hostages who have been held in Gaza were killed as a result of the Israeli military's bombardment of the enclave, Abu Ubaida, the spokesperson for Hamas' armed wing al-Qassam brigades said on Friday.

He did not include details, like a timeline, backing up the claim.

The Al-Qassam brigades claimed that the number of hostages killed due to Israel's military operations in Gaza has now exceeded 70 captives, Abu Ubaida added in a statement on Telegram.

Israeli officials have generally declined to respond to Hamas' public messaging on the hostages, casting it as psychological warfare.

Israel's military campaign follows Hamas fighters' killing of 1,200 people in southern Israel and the abduction of at least 250 on 7 Oct, according to Israeli tallies.

Israel has responded with a military assault on the Gaza Strip that has killed more than 30,000 Palestinians, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

During a week-long truce in late November, Hamas freed more than 100 Israeli and foreign hostages in exchange for Israel releasing about 240 Palestinian prisoners.

Hamas at the outset of the war threatened to execute hostages in retaliation for Israeli military strikes, and Israel has accused it of having executed at least two of the dead hostages recovered by the Israeli military.

