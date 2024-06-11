Hamas accepts UN ceasefire resolution, ready to negotiate over details, official says

Members of the UN Security Council vote on a US-drafted resolution backing a proposal outlined by US President Joe Biden for a ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian militants Hamas in the Gaza Strip, at UN headquarters in New York City, US, June 10, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Stephanie Keith/File Photo
Hamas accepts UN ceasefire resolution, ready to negotiate over details, official says

Hamas-Israel war

Reuters
11 June, 2024, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 11 June, 2024, 02:44 pm

Related News

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Tariq Saifullah worked as a game artist on the popular game &#039;Mukticamp&#039;, which is based on the Liberation War. Photo: Courtesy

Tariq Saifullah: From cartoonist to international game artist

5h | Panorama
Two Palestinian students with their Bangladeshi peers at Sher-E-Bangla Medical College &amp; Hospital. Photo: Courtesy

Palestinian students find support and hope in Bangladeshi universities

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Capturing your adventures on the go

1d | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Kaleidoscope: The art of giving curated gifts

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Lieutenant General Waker-Uz-Zaman has been appointed as the 18th Chief of Army Staff

Lieutenant General Waker-Uz-Zaman has been appointed as the 18th Chief of Army Staff

1h | Videos
Scam factory: A world of cyber slavery

Scam factory: A world of cyber slavery

2h | Videos
Blind Shariful of Chattogram University is now inspiration of everyone

Blind Shariful of Chattogram University is now inspiration of everyone

6h | Videos
Some Chinese nationals are involved in crimes such as money from online gambling and human trafficking

Some Chinese nationals are involved in crimes such as money from online gambling and human trafficking

17h | Videos