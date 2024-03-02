Global media outlets sign letter urging protection of journalists in Gaza

Hamas-Israel war

Reuters
02 March, 2024, 08:55 am
Last modified: 02 March, 2024, 08:59 am

Related News

Global media outlets sign letter urging protection of journalists in Gaza

Among media outlets whose top editors signed the letter dated Thursday were the Associated Press, AFP, Reuters, the New York Times, the Washington Post, BBC, CNN, the Guardian, Financial Times, Der Spiegel and Haaretz

Reuters
02 March, 2024, 08:55 am
Last modified: 02 March, 2024, 08:59 am
Mourners react as they attend the funeral of Al Jazeera cameraman Samer Abu Daqqa, who according to the Arabic broadcaster was killed by an Israeli drone strike on Friday while reporting on the earlier bombing of a school sheltering displaced people but Israel&#039;s military did not respond to a request for comment, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip December 16, 2023. REUTERS/Bassam Masoud/File Photo
Mourners react as they attend the funeral of Al Jazeera cameraman Samer Abu Daqqa, who according to the Arabic broadcaster was killed by an Israeli drone strike on Friday while reporting on the earlier bombing of a school sheltering displaced people but Israel's military did not respond to a request for comment, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip December 16, 2023. REUTERS/Bassam Masoud/File Photo

Senior leaders at multiple global media outlets signed a letter urging Israeli authorities to protect journalists in Gaza, saying reporters have been working in unprecedented conditions during Israel's assault on the enclave and faced "grave personal risk."

Among media outlets whose top editors signed the letter dated Thursday were the Associated Press, AFP, Reuters, the New York Times, the Washington Post, BBC, CNN, the Guardian, Financial Times, Der Spiegel and Haaretz.

WHY IT IS IMPORTANT

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

A total of at least 94 journalists have been killed in the Israel-Gaza war; the majority of them - 89 - being Palestinians killed by the Israeli military, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists, which released the letter signed by the leaders of 59 news organizations.

The CPJ has said the war has been the "most dangerous ever" for journalists. Israel denies deliberately targeting journalists and civilians, saying it is only going after Palestinian group Hamas, which governs Gaza and attacked Israel on 7 Oct.

KEY QUOTES

"These journalists ... continue to report despite grave personal risk. They continue despite the loss of family, friends, and colleagues, the destruction of homes and offices, constant displacement, communications blackouts, and shortages of food and fuel," the letter said.

"Journalists are civilians and Israeli authorities must protect journalists as noncombatants according to international law," the letter added.

CONTEXT

Hamas attacked Israel on 7 Oct, killing 1,200, according to Israeli tallies. Israel has since militarily assaulted Hamas-governed Gaza, with its bombardment of the tiny enclave killing over 30,000 Palestinians, according to the local health ministry, many of them civilians.

Most of Gaza has been flattened in Israel's offensive, with nearly all its 2.3 million population displaced and on the brink of starvation. South Africa has accused Israel of state-led genocide at the World Court. Israel denies the allegation and says it is acting in self-defense after the 7 Oct attack.

World+Biz

Israel-Hamas / journalist

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Bailey Road commercial building lacked a proper fire escape design. It had only one stairwell with multiple restaurants. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Why 'structured killing' happens in disguise of fire accidents

13h | Panorama
Chaos, death and grief: The day after the Bailey Road fire

Chaos, death and grief: The day after the Bailey Road fire

13h | Panorama
After being hoisted by the crane, Prothit cried and hugged a fireman. He remembers the firemen to be very calm and composed. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossai

A trial by fire: How Prothit survived the Bailey Road blaze

14h | Panorama
The mother-daughter duo putting Bangladesh on the US culinary map

The mother-daughter duo putting Bangladesh on the US culinary map

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bailey Road Fire: "Those who are responsible will be brought to book"

Bailey Road Fire: "Those who are responsible will be brought to book"

12h | Videos
An inquiry into the fire on Bailey Road has been started

An inquiry into the fire on Bailey Road has been started

12h | Videos
What are the most expensive technology companies in the world?

What are the most expensive technology companies in the world?

44m | Videos
Textile workers' minimum wage set at Tk10,000

Textile workers' minimum wage set at Tk10,000

2h | Videos