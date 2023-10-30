Gazans at 'breaking point' as aid centres looted, UN agency says

Hamas-Israel war

Reuters
30 October, 2023, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2023, 12:17 pm

Related News

Gazans at 'breaking point' as aid centres looted, UN agency says

Reuters
30 October, 2023, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2023, 12:17 pm
Palestinians carry food supplies near a United Nations Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA) run warehouse in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip October 28, 2023. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinians carry food supplies near a United Nations Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA) run warehouse in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip October 28, 2023. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Thousands of Gaza residents broke into U.N. warehouses on Sunday, grabbing flour and other essential items in a sign they had reached "breaking point", the United Nations Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA) said.

One of the warehouses, located in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, is where UNRWA stores supplies delivered by humanitarian convoys crossing into Gaza from Egypt.

Footage from Khan Younis in southern Gaza showed men frantically carrying boxes and large bags out of a warehouse, hoisting them onto their shoulders or loading them onto their bicycles.

"This is a worrying sign that civil order is starting to break down after three weeks of war and a tight siege on Gaza," the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) said in a statement.

Speaking to Reuters from Amman in Jordan, Juliette Touma, UNRWA's director of communications, said the scenes at the warehouses and distribution centres showed people's despair.

"This is an indication that people in Gaza have reached a breaking point," she said. "The levels of frustration and despair are really very high, and people are hitting rock bottom when it comes to their patience, their ability to take more."

Aid supplies to Gaza have been choked since Israel began bombarding the densely populated Palestinian enclave in response to a deadly attack by its ruling militant group Hamas on Oct. 7.

Touma said UNRWA had been forced to reduce the scale of its humanitarian operation in the densely populated enclave because it could not distribute fuel to some medical facilities. She said UNRWA had not received any additional supplies on Sunday.

"Those supplies are very, very little and they don't correspond to the huge needs on the ground," she said.

"We are asking for a standard and regular flow of humanitarian supplies, including fuel, and an increase in the number of trucks on these convoys."

UNRWA has said its ability to help people in Gaza has been completely stretched by air strikes that have killed dozens of its staff and restricted the movement of supplies.

"Fifty-nine colleagues at UNRWA were killed during the war," Touma said.

"This is only the number that UNRWA was able to verify and confirm. Sadly, the number of colleagues who have been killed could be in fact higher. We have also reports of people who are stuck under the rubble."

Even before the conflict, the organisation had said its operations were being jeopardised due to a lack of funding.

Established in 1949 following the first Arab-Israeli war, UNRWA provides public services including schools, healthcare and humanitarian aid in Gaza, the West Bank, Jordan, Syria and Lebanon.

World+Biz / Middle East

UNRWA / United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) / Israel-Hamas conflcit / Israel-Hamas / Palestine crisis / Israel-Palestine conflict / Gaza / Gaza Attack

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Hamas’ 7 October attack and Israel’s responding airstrikes has been on the agenda of every meeting of the United Nations Human Rights Council recently. Photo: Reuters

Israel and the UN: A tricky relationship

4h | Panorama
The new CBR is now more bike for the money, offering large dimensions, more safety features and a more finely tuned engine, especially in the Thai variant. Photos: Akif Hamid

2023 Honda CBR: Unleashing competence and comfort

23h | Wheels
Photo: Collected

The one where all our hearts break

21h | Features
Local industries of copper wire, aluminium utensils, brass items etc collect scrap metals from Becharam Dewri’s metal market and recycle them into raw materials. Photo: Noor A Alam

Becharam Dewri's metal market: Where dust is also a sellable product

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Hundreds of BNP Jamaat leaders and activists were arrested across the country, including Mirza Fakhrul

Hundreds of BNP Jamaat leaders and activists were arrested across the country, including Mirza Fakhrul

18h | TBS Today
Has world polarization become apparent in the Israel war?

Has world polarization become apparent in the Israel war?

17h | TBS World
Google commits to invest $2 billion in OpenAI competitor Anthropic

Google commits to invest $2 billion in OpenAI competitor Anthropic

1d | Tech Talk
What impact will supporting Israel have on U.S.-Arab world relations?

What impact will supporting Israel have on U.S.-Arab world relations?

1d | TBS World