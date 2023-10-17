Gaza war: Colombia tells Israel envoy to leave

Hamas-Israel war

Gaza war: Colombia tells Israel envoy to leave

Colombia’s first leftist president had earlier said “democratic peoples cannot allow Nazism to reestablish itself in international politics.”

Colombia&#039;s President-elect Gustavo Petro and U.S. Deputy National Security advisor Jonathan Finer (not pictured) address the media after a meeting, in Bogota, Colombia July 22, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Colombia's President-elect Gustavo Petro and U.S. Deputy National Security advisor Jonathan Finer (not pictured) address the media after a meeting, in Bogota, Colombia July 22, 2022. Photo: Reuters

Colombia on Monday told Israel's ambassador to leave the South American country, as a spat over President Gustavo Petro's remarks on the war with Hamas worsens.

Foreign Minister Alvaro Leyva said the envoy, Gali Dagan, should, "at a minimum, apologise and leave" after criticising Petro's comparison of Israeli attacks on Gaza with the Nazi persecution of the Jews, different media reported.

Leyva had lashed out on social media at the "rudeness" of Israel's response to Petro, adding: "Shame."

Colombia's first leftist president had earlier said "democratic peoples cannot allow Nazism to reestablish itself in international politics."

Israel, which is one of the main providers of arms to Colombia's military, declared that it was halting exports

