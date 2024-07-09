Gaza toll could exceed 186,000, Lancet study says

Mourners react during the funeral of Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Deir Al-Balah, in central Gaza Strip June 8, 2024.Photo: REUTERS/Doaa Rouqa

The true death toll of Palestinians due to Israel's war on Gaza could reach as high as 186,000, says a study published by Lancet.

Officially Gaza's ministry of health states that more than 38,000 Palestinians have been killed since Israel's deadly offensive into Gaza began, says Al Jazeera.

However, the study points out that the official death toll does not take into account the thousands who lie buried beneath the rubble or indirect deaths from the destruction of health, food and other public infrastructure.

Conflicts have indirect health implications beyond the direct harm from violence, the study said, and even if the Gaza war ends immediately, it will continue to cause many indirect deaths in the coming months and years through things like diseases.

The study said the death toll is expected to be far larger given that much of Gaza's infrastructure has been destroyed; there are shortages of food, water and shelter; and the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees has seen its funding cut.

"In recent conflicts, such indirect deaths range from three to 15 times the number of direct deaths," it said.

After applying a "conservative estimate" of four indirect deaths per one direct death, "it is not implausible to estimate that up to 186,000 or even more deaths could be attributable" to the Gaza war, the study found.

Such a number would represent almost 8 percent of Gaza's pre-war population of 2.3 million.

The Lancet study noted that Israeli intelligence services, the UN and the World Health Organization all agree that claims of data fabrication levelled against the Palestinian authorities in Gaza over its death toll are "implausible".

It pointed out that the toll is likely much higher because the destruction of infrastructure in Gaza has made it extremely difficult to maintain a count that is not lower than the actual death toll.

"Documenting the true scale is crucial for ensuring historical accountability and acknowledging the full cost of the war. It is also a legal requirement," it said.

The study pointed out that the International Court of Justice said in interim rulings in January in a genocide case brought against Israel that it needs to "take effective measures to prevent the destruction and ensure the preservation of evidence related to allegations of acts" under the Genocide Convention.

The study was published in the correspondence section of the journal, which means it was not peer reviewed.