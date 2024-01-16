Gaza tailor uses pedal power for sewing machine as war grinds on

Hamas-Israel war

Reuters
16 January, 2024, 09:05 am
Last modified: 16 January, 2024, 09:08 am

Related News

Gaza tailor uses pedal power for sewing machine as war grinds on

More than three months of Israel's war on Hamas in Gaza has changed every element of life in the tiny, crowded Palestinian enclave

Reuters
16 January, 2024, 09:05 am
Last modified: 16 January, 2024, 09:08 am
Over the past few days since Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Arouri’s death, Israeli forces intensified their bombing of the Gaza Strip and told civilians to leave a refugee camp in the north of the Palestinian enclave. Photo: Reuters
Over the past few days since Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Arouri’s death, Israeli forces intensified their bombing of the Gaza Strip and told civilians to leave a refugee camp in the north of the Palestinian enclave. Photo: Reuters

When Palestinian tailor Majed Abu Hajeb mends the shirts or jackets of people who fled their Gaza homes with barely a change of clothes, he has to deploy pedal power because there is no electricity to run his old sewing machine.

Sitting by the roadside in a street market in Rafah, Abu Hajeb busily measures, cuts and sews as his son Magdy stands opposite, spinning the pedals of a dismantled child's bicycle with his hands to power the machine.

More than three months of Israel's war on Hamas in Gaza has changed every element of life in the tiny, crowded Palestinian enclave, forcing nearly all its 2.3 million people from their homes and smashing homes and shops in relentless bombardments.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In Rafah, tucked along the strip's border with Egypt and the safest place in Gaza despite continued Israeli airstrikes there, streets, empty lots, beaches and parks have been filled with the tents of displaced people.

Their clothes, many now torn or tatty, are strung on lines between the tents and shanties, with little chance of replacement given the scale of destruction and the soaring prices that scarcity has brought.

Israel cut off electricity supplies into Gaza, along with fuel needed to run private generators, on the first day of the war. Since then electricity has been one of Gaza's biggest luxuries, available only from solar panels or the dribble of diesel that does get through.

"Necessity is the mother of invention," said Abu Hajeb, explaining that there was lots of demand for his work as a tailor in the current crisis.

"We are using this bicycle instead of the motor and we are using the boy instead of electricity," he added, sewing a zip for Nidal Qadan, a customer standing nearby.

Qadan described the war, triggered on 7 Oct when Hamas fighters rampaged into Israel killing more than 1,200 people and grabbing 240 hostages, as "a bad dream", and praised Abu Hajeb's inventive approach to hardship.

Israel's bombardment and ground invasion of Gaza have killed more than 24,100 people according to health authorities in the Hamas-run enclave, with no sign it will ease soon.

"My younger brother is supposed to be riding this bicycle and playing in the street like other children. But today we have to use it as an alternative to a motor so we can make a living," said Abu Hajeb's son, Magdy.

World+Biz / Middle East

Israel-Hamas / Israel-Hamas Conflict

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Arafat Hossain (in the middle), the founder of Sorolikoron, with his team. Photo: Courtesy

Sorolikoron: Simplifying your life by outsourcing errands

58m | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Where eagles dare not: Does a multipolar world signal the end of US hegemony?

1h | Panorama
Accent walls are often created in walk-in closets to add a focal interest without distracting too much from the clothes. Photo: Collected

Step inside the world of walk-in closets

2h | Habitat
Haruki Murakami at his jazz bar, Peter Cat, in Sendagaya, Tokyo, 1978.

Haruki Murakami: Old threads dipped in contemporary colours

19h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Vinicius scores hat-trick as Real Madrid smash Barca in Spanish Supercup final

Vinicius scores hat-trick as Real Madrid smash Barca in Spanish Supercup final

12h | Videos
The instructions given by the Prime Minister in the first meeting of the Cabinet

The instructions given by the Prime Minister in the first meeting of the Cabinet

14h | Videos
India to relax commodity export restrictions for Bangladesh

India to relax commodity export restrictions for Bangladesh

43m | Videos
China-Egypt united for the sake of world trade

China-Egypt united for the sake of world trade

14h | Videos