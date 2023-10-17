Gaza pummeled as aid sits within earshot on Egypt border

Trucks carrying aid from Egypt were unable to cross into Gaza Tuesday to supply Palestinians running out of water, medicine and food supplies ahead of a widely expected Israeli ground invasion against Hamas militants.

The gates of the Rafah border crossing remained shut as of 12:50pm local time and aid workers reported hearing Israeli airstrikes on Gaza as they waited to enter.

More than 100 vehicles transporting everything from medical supplies to blankets, canned food and baby formula had moved from the Egyptian city of El-Arish to Rafah earlier Tuesday.

Egypt has blamed Israel for not allowing for the passage of aid or the departure of people through the crossing. The North African country has joined other Arab nations in criticizing Israel's attacks on the impoverished territory and rejecting the prospect of mass displacement of Palestinian civilians over its border. Israel has blamed Hamas for Rafah remaining shut.

"They're running out of everything: food, medicines, water," aid worker Yara El-Narsh said by phone from Cairo. "Two of my cousins with dual nationalities are waiting in Rafah hoping the crossing will open. Family members are scattered across Gaza seeking refuge, and I'm here unable to even help deliver aid and not knowing what to do."

The enclave is now under a near-total blockade after a deadly incursion by Hamas, the militant group ruling Gaza, that killed at least 1,400 Israelis last week. Israel's reprisal airstrikes have killed thousands of Palestinians.

The Rafah crossing is now the sole realistic exit point for those among Gaza's 2.3 million people wanting to flee the war since it's the only border that isn't directly administrated by Israel.

"We need to be governed by ethics even in times of war," Ahmed Al-Mandhari, WHO regional director for the Eastern Mediterranean, told a briefing in Cairo. "We have repeatedly called for humanitarian access," he said, describing Gaza's population as being "deprived of the most basic human rights."

The WHO is working diplomatic channels to try to obtain access as another plane loaded with supplies is scheduled to arrive in two days, he said.

Lifesaving medical equipment will shut down in Gaza within days due to the lack of power supply, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned in a guest essay in the New York Times Tuesday.

"Many of the most critically ill patients, including babies, whose lives have only just begun, will probably die," he wrote.

Seeking Guarantees

Mark Regev, a senior adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, told Bloomberg Radio his country is working with international stakeholders so the crossing can open to allow foreign nationals to leave. Israel is seeking guarantees incoming aid won't be commandeered to support Hamas, which is designated a terrorist organization by the US and European Union.

Over a million people have already been displaced, according to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency, which serves Palestinian refugees. The agency said "concerns over dehydration and waterborne diseases are high given the collapse of water and sanitation services. "

Hospitals in Gaza are also running out of supplies and fuel. Gaza's only cancer hospital said Tuesday large parts of its services will stop due to fuel shortages

El-Narsh, who's working with the aid convoys held up at the Rafah crossing, said her cousin traveled from the UK to Gaza to volunteer with the Red Cross at the start of the war. He said he had to evacuate at least three hospitals because of the fighting and in one instance used an ice cream fridge to preserve bodies.

According to the UN, the Israeli military initially set a 24-hour deadline for the evacuation to the south when it was first called for on Friday. The UN said that would involve the movement of 1.1 million people, most of them in and around Gaza City, and would be "impossible." Israel denies it ever gave a deadline of 24 hours.

US President Joe Biden is set to travel to Israel on Wednesday in a show of solidarity. He'll then travel to Jordan for talks with King Abdullah II, Egypt's Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas as he deepens efforts to stop the conflict spreading and further destabilizing the Middle East.

The US says it's trying to get assistance to Gaza's civilians, an important signal to Arab nations who've warned about the plight of Palestinians there.

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna told reporters in Egypt Monday that her country is in contact with Israeli officials to allow the passage of humanitarian aid.