Gaza official says Israeli tunnel claim a 'pure lie' as deaths top 13,000

Israel has continued its deadly strikes on Gaza, targeting several areas in the enclave, including the vicinity of the Indonesian Hospital. Meanwhile, Gaza health ministry Director Mounir el-Boursh has dismissed Israel's claim that it had found a Hamas tunnel at the al-Shifa Hospital, describing it as a "pure lie".

CPJ says 48 journalists and media workers have been killed since the start of the conflict; 43 of those killed were Palestinians, four were Israelis and one was Lebanese.

Yemen's Houthi rebels have seized an Israeli-linked cargo ship in the Red Sea and taken two dozen crew members hostage

The World Health Organization has said it evacuated 31 prematurely born babies from al-Shifa Hospital

More than 13,000 people have now been killed since the bombardment began on October 7.

In Israel, the official death toll in Hamas's attacks stands at about 1,200.

9:10am

UN human rights expert decries attacks on shelters

As many were killed in Israeli attacks on two UN-run schools were thousands of people were sheltering on Saturday, UN human rights expert has said attacks on UN shelters in Gaza are "painful to see."

Francesca Albanese, the UN Special Rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories said the attacks were "especially" concerning "as they shelter mostly women and children who are left with nowhere to go."

The UN independent human rights expert added that governments "must call for cease fire now and ensure its respect."

Painful to see UNRWA premises being hit, especially as they shelter mostly women & children who are left with NOWHERE to go. States must call for #ceasefireNow & ensure its respect. Time to consider diplomatic, political & economic measures to end the violence & restore legality. https://t.co/UUZpJuf4uW— Francesca Albanese, UN Special Rapporteur oPt (@FranceskAlbs) November 20, 2023

8:44am

Israeli forces now surrounding Gaza's Indonesian Hospital

Al Jazeera spoke to some people living near the area and according to them the Israeli forces are now surrounding the Indonesian Hospital, and they are bombarding the vicinity of the hospital.

"From what we have gathered from witnesses, it looks like the Israeli forces are going to repeat what happened at al-Shifa Hospital. It looks like there will be an attempt to storm the Indonesian Hospital," AJ reports.

The generator has also been shut down at the hospital, which is the only one still trying to offer medical services in Gaza City and north of Gaza, together with a smaller medical facility.

8:26am

Fate of 250 critically-injured patients at al-Shifa Hospital still unknown

There are number of people, about 250, who are critically injured at al-Shifa Hospital, who were not able to to leave the hospital despite the Israeli order to evacuate the medical facility.

Those who managed to leave made it out of the hospital through a very difficult journey, including those premature babies and all those who were injured.

The newborn babies were evacuated with the help of Save the Children humanitarian organisation, who transferred them to the Emirati Hospital in Rafah, in preparation for their evacuation to a field hospital in the Egyptian side of the border.

But those who who are critically injured remain in the hospital due to the seriousness of their condition, and their fate now is unknown because there is no food and medical supply reaching al-Shifa Hospital.

7:48am

All 31 evacuated babies fighting serious infections: WHO

We have more information on the 31 premature and low birth-weight babies that have been evacuated from al-Shifa Hospital.

The babies are now being cared for at Al-Helal Al-Emarati Maternity Hospital in southern Gaza, where they are being assessed and stabilised, according to an update shared by the WHO, which helped evacuate the babies.

"Sadly, none of the infants were accompanied by family members, as the Ministry of Health has only limited information, and is not currently able to find close family members," the WHO update said.

Smoke rises after Israeli air strikes in Gaza, as seen from southern Israel, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, November 19, 2023. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

7:15am

Fire erupts after Israeli strike near Gaza's Indonesian Hospital

A video clip posted by Al Jazeera Arabic on X, showed a massive fire erupting near Gaza's Indonesian Hospital, as a string of loud explosions were overheard in the background.

According to the post, Israeli forces continue to bombard the northern part of Gaza and the vicinity of the Indonesian Hospital, which has already gone out of service, but is still housing Palestinians who have fled their homes.

اندلاع حرائق في محيط المستشفى الإندونيسي جراء قصف إسرائيلي متواصل على شمال قطاع غزة#حرب_غزة #فيديو pic.twitter.com/eEQb0H7F49— الجزيرة فلسطين (@AJA_Palestine) November 20, 2023

6:35am

Three more journalists killed in Israeli strike on Gaza, relatives say

The head of a prominent media institution in Gaza and two other journalists were killed during the weekend, their relatives told the Reuters news agency, adding to the dozens of reporters who have died in the six-week conflict.

On Sunday, Belal Jadallah, a journalist and head of the board of the Press House – Palestine, a non-governmental organisation, was killed and his pharmacist brother-in-law was seriously wounded, his sister and other relatives told Reuters.

In addition to Jadallah, two freelance journalists – Hassouna Sleem and Sary Mansour – were killed on Saturday in an Israeli assault on the Bureij refugee camp, in the centre of the Gaza Strip, their relatives and Palestinian health officials said. The health officials said 17 people died in the incident.

The New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said the weekend deaths raised to at least 48 the number of journalists and media workers it has confirmed killed in the region since the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and the subsequent Israeli offensive.

Palestinians mourn local journalists Hassouna Sleem and Sary Mansour, who were killed in an Israeli strike on a house, at a hospital in the central Gaza Strip November 19, 2023. REUTERS/Stringer

6:00am

Deaths, injuries reported after Israeli strikes across Gaza

The number of people killed in the Israeli raids on the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip has risen to 22, according to the Wafa news agency.

This followed a strike on three residential buildings in the area, according to Wafa.

Those who were injured were reportedly transferred to al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital.

Dozens of Palestinians were also killed and injured following separate strikes on several homes in the Jabalia area and its refugee camp on Sunday night, according to Wafa.

A boy reacts as relatives of Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes mourn at Nasser hospital, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip November 19, 2023. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

