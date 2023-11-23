Gaza 'most dangerous place in the world to be a child': UNICEF

Hamas-Israel war

Reuters
23 November, 2023, 07:40 am
Last modified: 23 November, 2023, 07:46 am

Related News

Gaza 'most dangerous place in the world to be a child': UNICEF

Israel has bombarded Gaza from the air, imposed a siege and invaded with soldiers and tanks

Reuters
23 November, 2023, 07:40 am
Last modified: 23 November, 2023, 07:46 am
A Palestinian man reacts as he carries the body of his niece Hanan Kaloob, who was killed in an Israeli strike, at Nasser hospital in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip November 22, 2023. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem/File Photo
A Palestinian man reacts as he carries the body of his niece Hanan Kaloob, who was killed in an Israeli strike, at Nasser hospital in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip November 22, 2023. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem/File Photo

The Gaza Strip is the "most dangerous place in the world to be a child," the head of the United Nations children's agency UNICEF said on Wednesday.

UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell told the UN Security Council that more than 5,300 Palestinian children had reportedly been killed since 7 October - when Palestinian fighters of Hamas attacked Israel, killing 1,200 people and taking hostages, most of them civilians.

Israel has focused its retaliation against Hamas in Gaza, a territory of 2.3 million people.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"The true cost of this latest war in Palestine and Israel will be measured in children's lives – those lost to the violence and those forever changed by it. Without an end to the fighting and full humanitarian access, the cost will continue to grow exponentially," Russell, who last week visited Gaza, said at a council briefing on women and children there.

Israel has bombarded Gaza from the air, imposed a siege and invaded with soldiers and tanks.

"The Gaza Strip is the most dangerous place in the world to be a child," Russell said. "In Gaza, the effects of the violence perpetrated on children have been catastrophic, indiscriminate and disproportionate."

Israel agreed on Wednesday to a ceasefire with Hamas for four days to let in humanitarian aid and free at least 50 hostages held by Hamas in exchange for at least 150 Palestinians jailed in Israel.

"Women in Gaza have told us that they pray for peace, but that if peace does not come, they pray for a quick death, in their sleep, with their children in their arms. It should shame us all that any mother, anywhere, has such a prayer," U.N. Women Executive Director Sima Bahous told the 15-member council.

ISRAEL ACCUSES HAMAS OF EXPLOITING CHILDREN

Israel's UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan accused Hamas of exploiting children in Gaza for years and repeated long-held criticisms that the United Nations is biased against Israel.

"Make no mistake as soon as the pause ends, we will continue striving towards our goals with full force," he said. "We will not stop until we eliminate all of Hamas' terror capabilities and ensure that they can no longer rule Gaza and threaten both Israeli civilians and the women and children of Gaza."

Hamas denies operating from places such as hospitals in Gaza and denies using civilians as human shields.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the ceasefire agreement as "an important step in the right direction, but much more needs to be done to end the suffering."

There are 5,500 pregnant women expected to give birth in Gaza in the coming month, the head of the U.N Population Fund (UNFPA), the world body's sexual and reproductive health agency, told the Security Council.

"Every day approximately 180 women deliver under appalling conditions, the future for their newborns uncertain," said Executive-Director Natalia Kanem, adding that UNFPA was also worried about some 7,000 women who gave birth over the past 47 days and lack access to care, water, sanitation and nutrition.

Top News / World+Biz / Middle East

Israel-Hamas / Unicef

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Otters assist fishermen by driving fish out from under aquatic plants, allowing the fishermen to easily catch them in nets. Photo: Shaharin Amin Shupty

Otter fishing: A centuries-old tradition survives in a Bangladeshi village

1h | Panorama
The fate of Westerners who speak up for Palestine. TBS Infographics.

Jobs lost, voices censored: The fate of Westerners who speak up for Palestine

1h | Panorama
5th grader Ahona Rida Zahra wants to become a vet and pursue her passion for trekking. PHOTO: COURTESY

Ahona: The 10-year-old girl who made it to the Annapurna Base camp

17h | Pursuit
Bangladeshi youth is increasingly embracing entrepreneurship, driven by a desire to become self-made individuals. In the photo, young entrepreneurs are receiving the Joy Bangla Award 2022. PHOTO: COURTESY

What does it take to be a young entrepreneur? Learning from BRAC’s entrepreneurship programme

17h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Third straight loss of disoriented Brazil

Third straight loss of disoriented Brazil

11h | TBS SPORTS
Be careful before giving your child a Facebook-TikTok account

Be careful before giving your child a Facebook-TikTok account

13h | Tech Talk
23 banks under the supervision of BB

23 banks under the supervision of BB

12h | TBS Economy
Listed government institutions are financially fragile

Listed government institutions are financially fragile

14h | TBS Economy