Smoke is seen rising in Gaza from a viewpoint in Southern Israel October 23, 2023. REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura

The health ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip said Saturday at least 9,488 people were killed in the Palestinian territory since war with Israel erupted last month.

The ministry said at least 3,900 children were among those killed since Israel began striking the Gaza Strip in retaliation to the October 7 attacks carried out by Hamas militants in southern Israel.