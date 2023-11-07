Gaza health ministry says Israel strike on hospital building kills one, Israel denies

Reuters
07 November, 2023, 11:35 am
Last modified: 07 November, 2023, 11:38 am

Earlier, Al Jazeera TV and Hamas-affiliated Al Aqsa radio said Israeli forces had targeted a solar panel system at the hospital complex

Palestinian kidney patients lie on hospital beds, as health officials say they are running out of fuel to operate dialysis devices, amid the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict, at Naser hospital in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on 15 October 2023. Photo: REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian kidney patients lie on hospital beds, as health officials say they are running out of fuel to operate dialysis devices, amid the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict, at Naser hospital in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on 15 October 2023. Photo: REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

The health ministry in the Hamas-controlled Gaza strip said on Monday an Israeli air strike hit a building in the Al Shifa hospital complex, killing one Palestinian, but Israel denied it attacked the hospital.

Gaza's health ministry spokesman said 170 patients and hundreds of displaced Palestinians were in the hospital building at the time. He said several Palestinians were wounded in the strike.

But an Israeli military spokesperson, when asked about the claim, said, "There was no IDF (Israel Defense Forces) strike on the Shifa hospital."

Earlier, Al Jazeera TV and Hamas-affiliated Al Aqsa radio said Israeli forces had targeted a solar panel system at the hospital complex.

Chief IDF spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, asked about those reports during a briefing with reporters, said: "We didn't attack, to the best of my knowledge, solar panels in the Shifa hospital."

