Gaza gunmen holed up in Al Shifa emergency room, Israeli military spokesperson says

Hamas-Israel war

Reuters
22 March, 2024, 11:40 am
Last modified: 22 March, 2024, 11:43 am

Related News

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Hamas and Islamic Jihad gunmen are holed up in the building of Al Shifa hospital's emergency room in Gaza, where an ongoing army raid was expected to go on for a few more days, an Israeli military spokesperson said on Thursday.

"We are evacuating the patients, around 220 patients, to another building," Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a televised statement, "with appropriate medical equipment so that all the patients and doctors can be safe. We continue to call on all the gunmen in the building to surrender."

