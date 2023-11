Smoke rises as displaced Palestinians take shelter at Al Shifa hospital, amid the ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel, in Gaza City, November 8, 2023. REUTERS/Doaa Rouqa/File Photo

A doctor at Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City told AFP that the facility's director and several other medical personnel were arrested by Israeli forces on Thursday.

"Doctor Mohammad Abu Salmiya was arrested along with several other senior doctors," said Khalid Abu Samra, a chief of department at the hospital which has been a major focus of the Israeli operation against Hamas following the militants' October 7 attacks.