Free meals for Israeli soldiers divide McDonald's franchises over Israel-Hamas war

McDonald's franchises in some Muslim countries disavowed a move by the company's Israeli restaurants to give free meals to the Israeli military, highlighting the polarised regional politics that global corporations navigate during the war.

Franchises in Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Egypt, Bahrain and Turkey have issued statements distancing themselves from their Israeli counterpart and collectively pledging more than $3m to support Palestinians in Gaza, which is being bombarded by Israel in response to Hamas's October 7 attack on the country, reports Al Jazeera.

"Let us all combine our efforts and support the community in Gaza with everything we can," McDonald's Oman, which has pledged $100,000 towards humanitarian relief efforts in Gaza, posted on X on Sunday.

"We ask God Almighty to protect our beloved country and all Arab and Muslim countries from all the evil and hate."

Meanwhile, McDonald's franchise in Saudi Arabia said in a statement, "In regard to the news that McDonald's in Israel was donating meals. We affirm that it was an individual decision on their part,"

"Neither global McDonald's nor us nor any other country had a role or relationship with that decision, neither directly nor indirectly."

Earlier, McDonald's Israel said on its social media accounts last week that it has given thousands of free meals to Israel Defense Forces personnel.

On Sunday, the franchise stated again that it was donating meals, "to all those who are involved in the defence of the state, hospitals, and surrounding areas."

Since announcing its support for the Israeli army, McDonald's Israel has changed its Instagram account to "private" following a backlash from consumers in Arab and Muslim countries.

Around 1,300 Israelis were killed by Palestinian fighter group Hamas on 7 October Israeli bombardments have since killed about 3,000 people in Gaza.

McDonald's is a global chain but its franchises are often owned locally and operate autonomously.

Its Israeli franchise is owned by Alonyal Ltd, according to a company statement. Further information about the company was not available.

McDonald's Corp declined to comment but a source close to the company in the US said the Israel franchise was an independent business that licensed McDonald's brand.

The source said it's not unusual for franchisees to engage with their local communities when they are in need.