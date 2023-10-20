Free meals for Israeli soldiers divide McDonald's franchises over Israel-Hamas war

Hamas-Israel war

TBS Report
20 October, 2023, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 20 October, 2023, 12:18 pm

Related News

Free meals for Israeli soldiers divide McDonald's franchises over Israel-Hamas war

McDonald’s Israel’s announcement of free meals for Israeli military sparks backlash from franchises in Arab countries

TBS Report
20 October, 2023, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 20 October, 2023, 12:18 pm
Israeli customers at a McDonald&#039;s restaurant in Tel Aviv March 2, 2006. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun/File Photo
Israeli customers at a McDonald's restaurant in Tel Aviv March 2, 2006. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun/File Photo

McDonald's franchises in some Muslim countries disavowed a move by the company's Israeli restaurants to give free meals to the Israeli military, highlighting the polarised regional politics that global corporations navigate during the war.

Franchises in Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Egypt, Bahrain and Turkey have issued statements distancing themselves from their Israeli counterpart and collectively pledging more than $3m to support Palestinians in Gaza, which is being bombarded by Israel in response to Hamas's October 7 attack on the country, reports Al Jazeera.

"Let us all combine our efforts and support the community in Gaza with everything we can," McDonald's Oman, which has pledged $100,000 towards humanitarian relief efforts in Gaza, posted on X on Sunday.

"We ask God Almighty to protect our beloved country and all Arab and Muslim countries from all the evil and hate."

Meanwhile, McDonald's franchise in Saudi Arabia said in a statement, "In regard to the news that McDonald's in Israel was donating meals. We affirm that it was an individual decision on their part," 

"Neither global McDonald's nor us nor any other country had a role or relationship with that decision, neither directly nor indirectly."

Earlier, McDonald's Israel said on its social media accounts last week that it has given thousands of free meals to Israel Defense Forces personnel. 

On Sunday, the franchise stated again that it was donating meals, "to all those who are involved in the defence of the state, hospitals, and surrounding areas."

Since announcing its support for the Israeli army, McDonald's Israel has changed its Instagram account to "private" following a backlash from consumers in Arab and Muslim countries.

Around 1,300 Israelis were killed by Palestinian fighter group Hamas on 7 October Israeli bombardments have since killed about 3,000 people in Gaza.

McDonald's is a global chain but its franchises are often owned locally and operate autonomously.

Its Israeli franchise is owned by Alonyal Ltd, according to a company statement. Further information about the company was not available.

McDonald's Corp declined to comment but a source close to the company in the US said the Israel franchise was an independent business that licensed McDonald's brand. 

The source said it's not unusual for franchisees to engage with their local communities when they are in need.

World+Biz / Middle East

McDonald's chain / Israel-Hamas

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

For puja events during the evening or night, opt for dark-coloured, heavy and gorgeous shari. Photo: Kay Kraft

Embrace your inner diva this Durga Puja

3h | Mode
Rescuing the trafficked women was just the initial phase of the job. Now, the NGO will also have to work closely with both Bangladeshi and Indian governments to repatriate the rescued women to Bangladesh. Photo: TBS

1 message, 2 countries, a crime racket and 40 hours in-between: How an NGO official orchestrated the rescue of 7 trafficked women

7h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The eerie silence of big business when it comes to Israel-Palestine

9h | Panorama
Panchabrihi offers farmers an opportunity to yield five times – starting with a Boro, followed by two Aus and two Aman seasons – all in one year. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Panchabrihi: How practical is a 'five-yield-a-year' rice?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rishi Sunak in Israel after Biden, which way to attack?

Rishi Sunak in Israel after Biden, which way to attack?

21h | TBS World
Why is Israel taking so long to attack land?

Why is Israel taking so long to attack land?

20h | TBS World
Can Israel destroy the hamas tunnel this time?

Can Israel destroy the hamas tunnel this time?

19h | TBS World
Will Gaza be Israel’s Stalingrad?

Will Gaza be Israel’s Stalingrad?

22h | TBS World